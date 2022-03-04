Boston College’s Zion Johnson dominates at NFL Combine bench press

Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson might be about to make himself one of the stories of the NFL Combine, which could mean big things for his NFL Draft status.

Johnson cranked out 32 reps on the bench press, leading all offensive linemen who participated Friday. He was one of just a handful who benched as many players opted out in order to save themselves for the on-field workouts later in the evening.

His 32 reps edged out Georgia’s Jamaree Salyer and Chattanooga’s Cole Strange, who both cranked out 31 reps. Salyer actually would have tied Johnson at 32, but the former Bulldog was assessed a penalty for not fully completing one of his reps.