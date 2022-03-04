For the Celtics, everything works better with Al Horford in the mix

Moments later, though, Smart yelled to Horford to come back in, because there was something he wanted him to hear. Horford came back in.

Forward Al Horford, who was next in line to speak with the media, opened a door a few feet from Smart before he realized the seat was occupied. After poking his head in, he smiled and sheepishly apologized before closing the door and heading back into the hallway to wait.

As Celtics guard Marcus Smart sat in a TD Garden interview room late Thursday night and rehashed his team’s thorough 120-107 win over the Grizzlies, there was an interruption.

“Al is the OG,” Smart said. “Everybody thinks Al is up there in age and that he’s lost it. He’s still got it. We love it.”

On Thursday, the 35-year-old Horford crafted perhaps his most impressive performance of this season. The forward registered 21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocked shots while playing a team-high 39 minutes, 35 seconds.

He has been a key piece during the Celtics’ resurgence and is now averaging 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Boston has outscored opponents by 7.6 points per 100 possessions with Horford on the court.

And the most important statistic might be the most revealing: The Celtics are 34-20 when Horford plays, and 4-7 when he does not. Horford, who turns 36 in June, sat out the Celtics’ 128-107 loss to the Pacers last Sunday to rest, and afterward center Robert Williams summed up the team’s thoughts about that situation.

“We miss Al so much,” Williams said.

For Horford, it feels good to simply be needed again. He left the Celtics after the 2019 season to sign a four-year, $109 million deal with the 76ers. But the fit alongside star center Joel Embiid was clunky, Philadelphia struggled, and by the end of Horford’s first season his playing time had become inconsistent.

That summer, the 76ers traded Horford to the Thunder in a salary-clearing move. Oklahoma City is in the early stages of what could be a long rebuild, and, with no real chance at making the playoffs, it didn’t make sense to play Horford extensively at the expense of developing younger players. So Horford was shuffled out of the rotation and shut down for the final 28 games of last season.

But that unique setup was a blessing in disguise for the forward who has now played in 1,060 NBA games, including the playoffs. For the first time, he was able to simply focus on his conditioning and personal training regimen, unaffected by the grind of an NBA season.

Last summer, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was looking to shed Kemba Walker’s four-year, $141 million contract. Although he attached a first-round pick to the deal to make it worthwhile for the Thunder, he also took in a useful, well-rested piece in Horford, who has slid seamlessly into a familiar role.

The Celtics will look to sneak in occasional rest days for Horford, such as last Sunday’s game against Indiana, but Horford stressed that his light workload last season has left him with plenty in the tank to push forward this year.

“I feel fine,” he said. “I’m not worried about it. If I need to play a lot of minutes, I’m fine with it. I’m really taking care of myself, doing what I need to do. Our performance staff here is doing a great job making sure that I’m ready to go for every game and it’s just something we’re working on constantly every day. It’s part of the reason this season I’ve been able to play and been playing at a high level and felt fine.”

Horford has served as a defensive anchor in the league’s best starting lineup. Over 325 minutes together, Horford, Smart, Williams, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum have outscored opponents by 27 points per 100 possessions, a figure that is buoyed by a remarkable 88.8 defensive rating.

“We always take pride defensively, but now it’s more contagious,” Horford said. “It’s even more the way we are defending, the way we’re enjoying playing defense out there: Helping one another, flying around, not giving up any easy shots. It’s really fun when everyone is so engaged defensively to play that way.”

