Corey Dolison closes out Catholic Memorial basketball win, and Attleboro gym, with a late 3

“It feels great,” said the junior, who finished with 12 points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 58 seconds left. “Everyone was doubting us, so we came out and did our thing.”

The 60-year old gym was sent off with a thriller as the 21st-seeded Knights held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback from 12th-seeded Attleboro to win 66-62 in the Division 1 Round of 32 thanks to Dolison’s clutch 3-pointer with a dozen seconds left.

ATTLEBORO — In the final high school basketball game played at Attleboro High’s Large Gym, it was Catholic Memorial’s Corey Dolison who played hero.

Advertisement

By pushing the pace and distributing its scoring — four players finished in double digits — the Knights (9-12) never trailed, but their 10-point lead to start the fourth quarter quickly disappeared and the game was tied four different times in the final four minutes.

After Dolison’s free throws put CM up 62-59 with under a minute to play, Attleboro junior Jaiden Outland drilled a 3-pointer from the right corner — his only basket of the game — to knot it up at 62 with 38 seconds left.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

CM brought the ball up but nearly turned it over against Attleboro’s tenacious defense, then nearly committed a backcourt violation before the ball bounced into Dolison’s hands with about 15 seconds left and the shot clock winding down.

“I heard someone yell ‘Shoot it’ from the sidelines so I knew I had to get the shot off,” he said. “I did two dribble moves, shot it and it went in. I couldn’t even explain it, it was unbelievable.”

“Huge 3 out of Corey,” CM coach Denis Tobin said. “He really stepped up. I thought our defense was really good and I thought Brycen Thompson played the best game of the season for us.”

Advertisement

Thompson, a junior, finished with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals; sophomore Ryan Higgins led the Knights with 14 points and sophomore Peter Gellene added 13 points and five boards. Attleboro was led by 16 points and five rebounds from Colin Morais, who made his living at the free throw line, where he made 8 of 10. Senior Jake Struminksi (13 points) and Neo Franco (12) chipped in offensively.

With a young roster featuring three sophomores and two juniors in the starting lineup, CM is rounding into form at the right time, winning four in a row after starting the season 5-12, which included a 57-52 loss to Attleboro (16-7) on Feb. 13.

“It took a long while this season for them to finally understand what it takes to compete against good competition at the varsity level,” Tobin said. “We’ve had a few bumps, but we’re peaking at the right time.”

The Knights will face No. 5 Franklin in the Round of 16 at a time and date to be announced. Attleboro will open a new high school for the 2022-23 school year.