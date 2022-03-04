It might be time to start thinking ‘why not us?’ about the Celtics, and other thoughts

Wait … too much too soon, you think?

▪ The Celtics are fun again. And they are good. Sunday afternoon at home against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics have a chance to go on national television and announce their candidacy for the 2022 NBA championship.

Probably. But maybe not. There are no current NBA monster teams (think 1985-86 Celtics), and given what the Celtics have been doing, you can make the “Why Not Us?” case for this group.

They have a terrific starting five, play the best defense in the league, and finally seem to be buying in on new coach Ime Udoka. In the cold and dark of March — with no football or baseball — this brings out the Full Scalabrine in some of us.

The Jayson Tatum/Jaylen Brown Celtics earned scorn and doubts last year and halfway into this season. They played .500 ball, complained about every bad call, blew big leads, played iso ball at the end of close games, forced a coaching switch, and carried themselves as if they had accomplished something when they had not.

It’s way better now. The Celtics have won 13 of 15, 20 of 26, and are on the brink of a 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

They started this season 18-21, and almost all of their 2022 surge was achieved against tomato cans or depleted rosters (included a couple of blowouts against Brooklyn’s JV team). Not Wednesday. Playing without Brown (ankle sprain), the Celtics spanked a Memphis team (120-107) with the third-best record in the NBA.

The Nets are reeling as they come to Boston, but it’s been more than five weeks since Durant and Irving played together.

The schedule is about to get much more difficult. Seventeen games remain, many against playoff-caliber teams. The Celtics still have a four-city Western trip, and their final stretch is ranked fourth-toughest in the NBA. If they can bottle what they have now, they’re going to be taken seriously come playoff time.

The Celtics are not particularly deep, but they have enough top-tier talent to stay on the floor with anyone in the NBA.

Brown and Tatum are young All-Star wingmen (Tatum ranks ninth in the league in scoring). Al Horford (21 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks against the Grizz) looks like his young self again. Robert Williams is a shot-blocking, lob-throwing-down highlight reel around the basket. Marcus Smart is playing like a guy Red Auerbach would have loved. Grant Williams is a solid, old-school bench guy, and guard Derrick White has been a terrific deadline acquisition (points to Brad Stevens).

The understated Udoka has been making critical halftime adjustments and was named conference Coach of the Month for February.

Ime Udoka has been pushing the right buttons lately. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“I think when defense is your mind-set and mentality, you always have a great chance,” the rookie coach said after the Celtics shut down the Grizz.

Now let’s see if they can shut down Durant and Irving.

▪ Quiz: There are 11 baseball players enshrined in the Hall of Fame who did not go in as Red Sox but played games for the Red Sox after 1970 (Rollie Fingers’s one day on the roster doesn’t count). Name them (answer below).

▪ What’s next for Tom Brady? Can we expect to see him peddling reverse mortgages and My Pillows on late-night television? Flex Seal? Ginsu knives?

The deceased elderly mom of a friend of a friend (the woman was an active late-night TV shopper in her mid 80s) recently got a mailing from the Bradford Exchange Mint with a “special offering” of a $59.99 “Tom Brady Greatest Ever Proof Coin,” available only for an “extremely limited time.”

The mailing claims the product is officially licensed by both the NFL and the NFLPA. The coin also contains a tiny “genuine piece of a signed Tom Brady NFL football.” We know it’s genuine because, according to the offer, Nick Hart, the Bradford Exchange Mint United Kingdom Director, “witnessed the cutting of the leather football.”

There’s more. But you get the drift. It’s shameless. It’s one of those subscription scams, preying on older folks who often neglect to unsubscribe. How can Brady attach his name to this predatory swill? Where’s the bottom, Tom?

▪ Love 70-year-old Pete Carroll telling writers at the combine that he is “jacked” as he prepares for a new season. “Really, I’m jacked,” Pete said. “I’m not kidding.” Pete, whatever happened to “pumped”?

▪ One of my great readers wrote to shred baseball owners and players in the wake of cancellation of games and said, “Maybe Howard Cosell should be screaming in their ears: ‘Down goes baseball!’ ”

▪ More than one smart baseball person believes the early death of former MLBPA director Michael Weiner in 2013 contributed mightily to baseball’s current labor mess. Weiner was smart, thoughtful, and had the respect of players and owners.

▪ The Red Sox were scheduled to open the season with three at home against the Rays, followed by three against the Orioles. Cancellation of those games means we’ll never know if the Sox would have held Chris Sale out of the Tampa series so he could dazzle again against the Orioles.

▪ From February 2005 (Patriots) through June 2011 (Bruins), New England won championships in all four major sports (2007 Red Sox, 2008 Celtics). That’s six years and four months. I thought it would never be beaten.

But our record is threatened by Los Angeles. Since the Lakers won the NBA title in the bubble in September 2020, LA has won a World Series (2020) and a Super Bowl (2022). This gives the Kings or Ducks four Stanley Cup playoff springs to beat our record.

▪ NBA commissioner Adam Silver rang the bell for the death of sports media access when he told reporters, “A little bit of distance may make more sense for the foreseeable future.” Silver said locker room access is “an anachronism,” adding, “It’s not going to be so easy” to restore.

There you go. Players win. Teams win. Fans lose.

Oddly, many fans — those who distrust and hate the media more than they covet information — often see media restrictions as a win for them. Never quite understood that one. But as Jon Lovitz said in “A League of Their Own,” no skin off my Ashtabula.

It’s less work for all of us if we can’t go into the room. We’ve done it all these years because it’s the best way to tell fans what is going on with players and teams. Relationships are built. Athletes talk. And sometimes whisper.

Without locker room access, we can’t tell you why Jake DeBrusk wants to be traded, why Tuukka Rask left the 2020 NHL playoff bubble, or why the Celtics were throwing chairs at each other during the 2020 playoffs. You would not have known about David Price’s verbal assault on Dennis Eckersley or why Bill Fitch had to go way back in 1983.

Without locker room access, you get more off-site “hot takes,” which are nothing more than speculation and guesswork.

▪ The retirement of Paul O’Neill’s Yankee No. 21 inspired Tyler Kepner of the New York Times to look into numbers that have not been officially retired but quietly have been taken out of circulation by teams.

The big one in Boston, of course, is Roger Clemens’s No. 21 which has not been issued since Clemens went to Toronto after the 1996 season. The Dodgers no longer issue Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34. The Orioles haven’t issued Cal Ripken Sr.’s No. 7 since Billy Ripken wore it. The Orioles have also unofficially retired Elrod Hendricks’s No. 44 and Mike Flanagan’s No. 46.

Roger Clemens donned his old number during a ceremonial appearance at Fenway Park in 2016, but it hasn't been seen on any active Red Sox players since he left. Charles Krupa

▪ One of my readers claims only two major pro teams have won championships in three different cities. The Rams won the NFL in Cleveland (1945), Los Angeles (1951 and 2021), and St. Louis (1999). Baseball’s Braves won in Boston (1914), Milwaukee (1957), and Atlanta (1995 and 2021). Any arguments with this one?

▪ Great to see NESN bringing new blood into the Red Sox booth. Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis are expected to work select games, and The Sports Hub’s Tony Massarotti says he has auditioned to do some.

“I give NESN and the Red Sox a lot of credit because I’ve beaten the crap out of them for about 20 years,” Massarotti said on his radio show.

Swell. Guess my audition invite got lost in the mail.

▪ Quiz answer: Dennis Eckersley, John Smoltz, Tony Perez, Luis Aparicio, Andre Dawson, Rickey Henderson, Tom Seaver, Orlando Cepeda, Fergie Jenkins, Juan Marichal, Lee Smith.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.