NFL revises plan for Black players’ dementia claims to eliminate racial bias

Black retired football players who were denied payments for dementia in the NFL’s $1 billion concussion settlement can seek to be retested or have their claims rescored to eliminate racial bias in the testing and payout formula, under a revised plan finalized Friday. Outrage over the use of “race-norming” in the dementia testing — which assumed that Black people have a lower cognitive baseline score, making it harder for them to show mental declines linked to football — forced the NFL and players’ lawyers back to the negotiating table last year. The revisions could allow many retired players to resubmit their claims and add $100 million or more to the NFL’s legal tab. The NFL, through the fund, has paid out more than $800 million to date, nearly half for dementia claims. The dementia awards average about $600,000. . . The Buffalo Bills granted veteran receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade, a person familiar with the discussions confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Bills were not going to formally announce the news. NFL.com first reported the development earlier in the day by citing general manager Brandon Beane saying Beasley’s camp approached the Bills seeking permission to talk to other teams. Beasley, who turns 33 next month, has one year left on the four-year contract he signed in joining Buffalo in free agency in 2019 after spending his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas.

SOCCER

Cindy Parlow Cone gets approval of women’s soccer players

Thirty-nine players on the women’s national team endorsed Cindy Parlow Cone for a full four-year term as US Soccer Federation president, a decision that followed the settlement of six years of litigation between the players and the governing body. Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, among the leaders of the lawsuit, gave their endorsement to Cone a day before the vote by the USSF National Council. Cone is being challenged by her predecessor, Carlos Cordeiro, who was elected to a four-year term in 2018, then resigned in March 2020 after the organization sparked a backlash when its legal papers claimed the women had less physical ability and responsibility than their male counterparts. Cone was vice president at the time and moved up to president, then was elected last winter to a one-year term.

BASEBALL

Three minor leaguers suspended

Seattle’s Bernie Martinez was suspended for 80 games, and the Mariners’ Luis Baez and San Francisco’s Sonny Vargas were banned for 60 games each following positive tests for performance-enhancing substances under the minor league drug program. All three are pitchers. Martinez, with High-A Everett, tested positive for LGD-4033, a selective androgen receptor modulator, the commissioner’s office said. Baez and Vargas, both assigned to the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, tested positive for Stanozolol, synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

GOLF

Viktor Hovland sets pace at Bay Hill

Viktor Hovland had the lowest round of the day with a 6-under-par 66 and is off to another great start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. This time, he has a good idea what to expect on the weekend at Bay Hill in Orlando. Rory McIlroy got a sneak preview. Hovland played Friday morning and set the target on a warm day with increasing wind, making seven birdies and a few key par saves late in the second round. He posted a 9-under 135. McIlroy played in the afternoon and was poised to catch him until his putter let him down on greens that were getting crisp and slippery. Tied for the lead, McIlroy missed a 4-foot par putt, putts from 8 feet on the next two holes for birdie and par, and he finished off his 72 by missing a good birdie chance from 15 feet. He was two behind along with past Bay Hill winner Tyrrell Hatton (68) and Talor Gooch (68), who won his first PGA Tour title in the final official event last year

. . . Top-ranked Jin Young Ko moved into a tie for the lead at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore in only her second round since returning from a three-month break from the LPGA Tour. Ko shot a 5-under 67, including a birdie on the par-5 16th, and was even with Amy Yang (67). They had 8-under totals of 136 on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course. Yang’s round included seven birdies. “I was hitting the ball very solid today and also putted well. But I was more aware of how to prepare for each shot than, you know, what outcome would come,” Yang said. “And I think I did manage well today.” Brooke Henderson, Meghan Kang and Atthaya Thitikul were tied for third after each shooting 68s, two strokes behind . . . Ryan Brehm closed birdie-eagle for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead in the Puerto Rico Open. Brehm is making his final start on a minor medical extension and needs to win or finish second alone to retain status. He is the only player in the field bogey-free through 36 holes. Brehm birdied the par-4 17th and made a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 18th to get to 11-under 133 at Grand Reserve . . . Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma birdied three of his last four holes to grab a one-shot lead halfway through the Kenya Open in Nairobi. A birdie-birdie finish earned him a 4-under-par 67 and a 10-under total at altitude at Muthaiga Club. Masahiro Kawamura scored a bogey-free 66 to be 9 under with Ewen Ferguson, who made 67.

UKRAINE

President of Paralympics denounces Russia

The president of the International Paralympic Committee broke protocol when he denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Games. With President Xi Jinping of China in attendance, the committee president, Andrew Parsons, said he was “horrified” by the invasion. “Tonight, I want to begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said. It was an unusually frank rebuke by the leader of an international sports organization and another sign of the way the war in Ukraine has reverberated at the event . . . Russia has been banned from international gymnastics and curling events in response to its invasion of Ukraine. The International Gymnastics Federation said Russian and Belarusian athletes or officials, including judges, will not be allowed to participate in sanctioned competitions, indefinitely. The World Curling Federation banned Russia from its championships for the rest of the season. Both sports had previously canceled events scheduled in Russia. . . . After racing for the Russian team at the Tokyo Olympics, cyclist Pavel Sivakov announced his nationality switch to France citing the war in Ukraine as a factor. The 24-year-old Sivakov said he grew up in France and long planned the eligibility change with the International Cycling Union (UCI).

NBA

Cavaliers coach Bickerstaff fined $20,000

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was fined $20,000 by the NBA for his behavior while being ejected from a game this week. Bickerstaff received two technical fouls and was tossed — for the first time as Cleveland’s coach — by referee Natalie Sago in the third quarter of Monday night’s 199-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The league fined Bickerstaff for using inappropriate language toward the officiating crew and not leaving the court “in a timely manner.”

MISCELLANY

Tennis player Varvara Lepchenko suspended for 4 years for doping

Former Top 20 player Varvara Lepchenko was given a four-year doping suspension by the International Tennis Federation after she tested positive for a banned stimulant during a tournament last year. Her lawyer, Howard Jacobs, wrote in an email to The Associated Press that Lepchenko intends to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The 35-year-old Lepchenko, who has represented the United States in the Summer Olympics and at what is now known as the Billie Jean King Cup, took the doping test after a first-round loss at the Hungarian Grand Prix last July . . . Andy Murray is bringing back Ivan Lendl as his coach, reuniting about 4½ years after the pair split up for a second time. Murray and Lendl have agreed to return to working together over the next few months. Their partnership produced three Grand Slam singles trophies and two consecutive Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016 for Murray, the only tennis player with more than one Summer Games singles title . . . Cameron Alexander ended an eight-year Canadian wait for a men’s World Cup downhill win, sharing victory with Swiss rival Niels Hintermann after the pair upset the top contenders for the season title. Alexander, a late starter, matched Hintermann’s time of 1 minute, 44.42 seconds. The sunny conditions on the Olympiabakken course in Kvitfjell, Norway, allowed several lower-ranked skiers to post top-10 results. No Canadian had won a World Cup race in the sport’s fastest discipline since Erik Guay, the 2011 world downhill champion, triumphed on the same course in Norway in 2014 . . . Kentucky racing officials have denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board members voted, 10-0, with three abstentions against the stay in a specially called meeting. KHRC stewards last week suspended the Hall of Fame trainer for 90 days with a $7,500 fine and disqualified the now-deceased colt for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system last May. Betamethasone is allowed in Kentucky but prohibited on race day.







