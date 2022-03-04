Northeastern women’s hockey has all pieces in place for Hockey East title game against UConn

Last year’s national runner-up finds themselves in a similar situation as they have the last three years: entering the postseason ranked highly in the national top 10, with the nation’s top goaltender (graduate student Aerin Frankel) and one of the top defensewomen (graduate student Skylar Fontaine), and a deep goal-scoring capacity.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the Huskies will play in their sixth consecutive Hockey East championship game, and will be looking for their fifth straight title when they host UConn at Matthews Arena.

So much is the same for Northeastern. But what’s different this time around?

“The obvious thing is more confidence,” said Northeastern coach Dave Flint, who is in his 14th season. “We have been in this situation before.”

Fifth-year defense Brooke Hobson feels similar to her coach, but thinks the ups and downs the team has experienced this season have made them tougher. Northeastern (29-4-2) went through a few rough patches: it lost two games in October, and then dropped its Beanpot opener and a game against Vermont in February.

“We have faced adversity though this season a couple times as a team and in my opinion that just made us stronger as a team,” said Hobson. “I think it is going to benefit us in the long run.”

Part of that adversity –- losing dynamic wing Alina Mueller to both injury and then a spot on Switzerland’s Olympic team –- helped spur on the emergence of the nation’s leading scorer, Maureen Murphy. The Buffalo native has 29 goals this season, including two during Northeastern’s 3-1 victory in Wednesday’s semifinal against Maine.

“She is playing so well right now,” said Flint. “She is stepping up in big situations, like in her two goals against Maine. When Alina Mueller was off to the Olympics, she provided that offensive spark we needed.”

Murphy has been pacing NU’s top line. When some teams have been able to limit her shots, Northeastern just turns to Mueller, along with the underrated Maddie Mills and Chloé Aurard. Even though she has missed significant time, Mueller has still amassed eight goals and 27 assists this season, The always-steady Aurard has 19 goals and 21 assists. Mills, a Cornell transfer in her first year with the Huskies, has 30 points, and has at least one point in the team’s last nine games.

Fontaine and Hobson are the team’s top defensive pairing, and their steadiness on the blue line is as strong as their ability to dish out helpers. Fontaine leads Northeastern with 39 assists, and Hobson has 14. Northeastern’s offense is relentless, with goals coming from all lines and all positions. Even Frankel, who has a stellar 1.03 goals-against average and .956 save percentage, has three assists. It speaks to how fine-tuned this edition is.

“I think we are doing the little things well that we have been working on all year,” said Flint. “We are utilizing our speed well.”

Those details will come in handy when facing off against UConn (24-8-4), which upset second-seeded Vermont on Wednesday, 3-1. They are a familiar foe for Northeastern, as they will be meeting for the third time in the last five years.

Like Northeastern, UConn is powered by upperclassmen and grad students, including the Wabick twins, Morgan and Taylor. Morgan leads the team with 33 points. Right behind her is Natalie Snodgrass (12-17—29).

In their three meetings, UConn has given Northeastern a fit. Northeastern came from behind to win their first meeting, 3-2. In the final weekend of the regular season, the teams tied, 4-4, Friday before Northeastern won, 5-0, the next day.

“They play hard and are extremely disciplined,” said Flint. “They don’t make many mistakes, and they do not give up much.”

Though the opponent is familiar and the stakes are similar, Hobson and Northeastern are more prepared for this moment than ever.

“In both seasons we have done our best all season to set ourselves up for the best possible postseason run,” said Hobson.