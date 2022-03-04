For Reading girls’ basketball, road through state tournament begins with win at Needham

Malley, the Middlesex League MVP, finished with 20 points and five steals in the commanding victory.

The senior guard and the 18th-seeded Reading girls’ basketball team were simply on fire, draining eight triples in the first half en route to a 64-47 road win Friday night against Needham in the first round of the Division 1 state tournament.

Jackie Malley couldn’t help but grin through her mask after she canned her fourth 3-pointer of the afternoon.

“The tournament’s just an awesome environment,” she said.

Reading (16-5) dropped the hammer early, using a 21-0 run between the first and second quarters to push the lead to 32-9 and never giving it up. Sophomore guard Brooke Pulpi joined Malley in the perimeter onslaught with three 3-pointers and a team-high 23 points.

Advertisement

Pulpi earned her buckets effortlessly with spot-up jumpers and precise drives. She missed all of last season because of foot surgery, but anyone who watched her poise Friday would not have noticed.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It means a lot — more than I can say,” Pulpi said. “I’m just excited to be back and be able to play with Jackie and the rest of my team.”

Needham (13-8) continued to fight with a 16-5 run that closed the gap to 12 at halftime. Talia Weinstock led the hosts with 18 points and drilled four 3s. But every time Needham made a string of baskets, Reading responded and attacked with increasing vigor in the second half.

Malley squared off with Needham’s point-of-attack defender, Avery Johnson, and was up to the task. She scored at ease in the first half and then facilitated to teammates such as Pulpi and junior Abby Farrell (10 points), who maximized their chances.

“We’ve been working a lot on, offensively, reading defense and distributing,” Reading coach Kara Melillo said. “I thought the kids did a great job working together and finding the open person. Obviously it’s nice when the shots fall, but I thought they created a lot of those opportunities.”

Advertisement

Reading continues on to face No. 2 Wachusett (21-0). . After netting a road win against a tough Needham defense, Malley and the team feel well-tested should their season continue away from home.

“I think just so much of this game is attributed to our hard work and practice throughout the season,” Malley said. “I think we’re really peaking at the right time.”

Division 1 State

Andover 63, Newton South 42 — Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom scored 21 points apiece to lead the No. 1 seed Golden Warriors (18-1) to a first-round win. Andover will face No. 16 seed Framingham in the next round.

Bishop Feehan 67, Peabody 30 — Camryn Fauria led all scorers with 22 points, and Lydia Mordarski added 20 points and 8 rebounds for the Shamrocks (20-2). Sammy Reale added 8 points and 7 rebounds for fifth-seeded Bishop Feehan in the first-round victory.

Central Catholic 75, Concord-Carlisle 33 — Ashley Dinges (20 points, 23 rebounds) and Kathleen Smith (12 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles to lead the No. 4 seed Raiders (16-4) to the first-round win. Central Catholic will face No. 20 seed North Andover in the next round.

Chelmsford 45, Hopkinton 44 — Freshman Charlotte Buckley knocked down the winning 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left, lifting the No. 8 Lions (15-6) to a first-round triumph.

Advertisement

Franklin 70, Braintree 43 — Katie Peterson (17 points) and Olivia Quinn (8 points) powered the sixth-seeded Panthers (21-1) to the first-round victory.

Hingham 59, Marshfield 39 — Perry Blasetti scored 23 points to break the 1,000-point plateau and propel the 14th-seeded Harborwomen (16-5) to the first round win.

Division 2 State

Canton 56, Tewksbury 49 — Fay Gallery surpassed 1,000 career points in the first-round win for the No. 10 Bulldogs (15-6), their first postseason victory since 2008.

Foxborough 56, Nashoba 38 — Kailee Sullivan amassed 28 points in the first-round win for the No. 14 Warriors (14-7).

Oliver Ames 79, North Middlesex 36 — Senior guard Caroline Peper (30 points) netted her 1,000th career point as the third-seeded Tigers (18-3) cruised to a first-round win in South Easton. Sophomore Jasmyn Cooper added 19 points.

Pentucket 64, Ursuline 41 — Juniors Alyssa Thompson and Abby Dube scored 15 points apiece to lift No. 9 seed Pentucket (17-3) to a first-round win. Pentucket will face the winner of No. 8 seed North Quincy and No. 25 seed Masconomet.

Whitman-Hanson 52, Longmeadow 23 — Seniors Abby Martin (23 points, 10 rebounds) and Lauren Dunn (10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists) boosted the fifth-seeded Panthers (20-2) to a first-round win. Whitman-Hanson will play the winner of No. 12 seed Newburyport and No. 21 seed Shepherd Hill in the next round.

Division 3 State

Bishop Fenwick 80, Triton 41 — Sophomore Cecilia Kay (26 points, 17 rebounds, 6 blocks) and senior Nasha Arnold (12 points, 10 rebounds) put together dominant performances to lead the No. 6 seed Crusaders (18-6) to victory. Bishop Fenwick will face No. 11 seed Hudson in the next round.

Advertisement

Dover-Sherborn 56, Latin Academy 26 — Hana Skeary led the way with 15 points and Elliana Scalabrine tallied 10 points for No. 5 Raiders (14-7) in the first-round win.

Norwell 67, Monty Tech 49 — Junior Chloe Richardson (20 points), freshman Maddie Oliver (13 points), and junior Grace Oliver (10 points) propelled the third-seeded Clippers (20-3) to the first-round win.

Rockland 60, Cardinal Spellman 33 — Julia Elie (18 points) and Maddy Hermaneau (15 points) helped the fourth-ranked Bulldogs (18-3) advance with a first-round win at home.

St. Mary’s 78, Stoneham 44 — Yirsy Queliz (21 points), Niya Morgen (16 points) and Kellyn Preira (15 points) powered the second-seeded Spartans (21-3) to a convincing first-round victory.

Colin Bannen, Vitoria Poejo, Joseph Pohoryles, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story. To reports scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.