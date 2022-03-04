Slow start doesn’t faze Brookline boys’ basketball team in tournament-opening win

“It’s been a heck of a year,” Brookline coach Courtney Valentine said. “There’s been a lot of ebbs and flows, a lot of up and downs, but these dudes showed grit. They showed the Brookline Warrior toughness tonight. They didn’t get rattled.”

The Warriors held off a flurry of runs from a talented Newton South team for a 79-62 victory in a Division 1 first-round matchup, setting up a Round of 16 date with either No. 4 Springfield Central or No. 29 Cambridge (TBA).

With senior Devani Perez and sophomore Andrew Alekseyenko leading the way, the Brookline boys’ basketball team put on a show on front of its home fans Friday evening.

Advertisement

Sophomore Jake Lemelman (game-high 29 points) paced No. 20 Newton South (15-6) to an early 17-7 lead, but the No 13 Warriors (15-8) took control with a 32-6 run that went deep into the second quarter, and they held a 41-26 advantage at the break.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

South opened the third quarter with an 11-2 flurry, but Brookline again had a response, with the 6-foot-7-inch Alekseyenko (24 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists) providing a calming presence, and Perez (15 points, 6 assists) electrifying the crowd with a couple of 3-pointers and some breathtaking dribbling.

“When those two are on the same page, the state of Massachusetts is in trouble,” Valentine said. “Those two complement each other. Both have guard skills, so when they are in sync, it’s tough for other teams to stop them, because they’re unique in their skill sets.”

A first-round tournament victory was well within reach for Zack Faga and Brookline. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Lemelman also put on a show with an array of step-back jumpers and tough drives to the basket, and he kept South within 10 points for most of the fourth quarter. Yet with Zach Solem, Makalye Hayes, and Jack Stanton joining their teammates in double figures with 10 points apiece, Brookline would not be denied.

Advertisement

With the game in hand, Perez gave the crowd a few more highlights, finding senior Jaden Mazzara for a 3-pointer to put a bow on a great performance.

“This was probably going to be my last home game as a Warrior,” Perez said. “It felt great playing against good competition, playing my game, doing what I love, and playing with the team I love.”