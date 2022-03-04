Walpole goes to work on D, nets Division 2 girls’ basketball win over Notre Dame-Hingham

Junior Brooke Walonis, a UConn soccer commit, paced fourth-seed Walpole (17-4) with 19 points, junior Catie Hurley added 11 points and 15 rebounds, and junior Chloe Bindon chipped in 8 points. Orlando, a slithery freshman guard, scored 14 of her 18 in the second half, but the 29th-seeded Cougars (12-10) simply ran into a team with a collective motor that never lessened.

The Timberwolves pressed often, relentlessly guarded the ball, and closed out on shooters. Orlando finished with 18, but reaching that total required a supreme effort. Walpole’s athleticism, aggressiveness, and communication paid dividends in a 52-33 home win in the Division 2 tournament’s round of 32.

WALPOLE — Early in Friday’s showdown with NDA-Hingham, the Walpole girls’ basketball team made it clear Ava Orlando and the rest of the Cougars would have to work on every single possession.

“No. 2 is going to be a problem,” Walpole coach Dave Wall said of Orlando. “She’s terrific. I thought my kid, Grace Ryan, did a terrific job just making it hard. A kid like that’s going to get hers.”

Both teams started slowly offensively, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort. The first quarter alone featured four jump balls, as players from both teams sacrificed their bodies and dove on the floor repeatedly.

Eventually, though, Walpole settled into a rhythm offensively to build an 11-4 edge through one and extend it to 27-10 at halftime. The Cougars came in averaging 54.4 points per game, while Walpole has only allowed 36.6, and the Timberwolves made NDA conform to their style. Issabelle Adams, Lauren Ogfant, and Haley Brigham also gave Walpole great energy, as they extended the cushion to 40-22 through three.

NDA, a young, guard-oriented team that will likely be heard from for years to come, continued to try to chip away. Elle Orlando, Julia Foley, and Ava Foley all contributed, but Walpole simply never let the comeback attempt materialize.

Walonis hit an off-balance leaner while fading out of bounds in the final minutes to seal it, and the Timberwolves cemented a date with 20th-seeded South High in the round of 16.

“It’s a young group, so this is a lot of the girls’ first tournament experience,” Walonis said. “We have high hopes to make a run and keep playing together.”

