As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here.

“It's a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics," the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world. And the world of sports is no exception.