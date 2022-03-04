With a heads-up play, Winchester boys’ basketball clocks Natick

No. 14 Winchester (16-5) advances to play at No. 3 Andover (19-2) in the Round of 16 (Monday, 7 p.m.).

With the visiting Redhawks out of timeouts, Winchester let the ball sit on the baseline as the clock ticked down to zero and the nearby student section prepared to storm the court. The situational play secured Winchester’s thrilling 56-55 win in a Division 1 first-round matchup Friday night.

When Natick’s Jason O’Keefe drained a pull-up 3-pointer with four seconds left, Winchester senior captain Philip Sughrue screamed at his teammates to not touch the ball.

“In practice we do a lot of situational play for the end of games and coach [John Fleming] tells us if there’s under five seconds left, let the clock run,” Sughrue said. “I looked up at the clock and I said, ‘No one touch it.’”

No. 19 Natick (11-10) trailed 55-42 with four minutes left before star junior Ryan Mela (21 points, 11 rebounds) and O’Keefe combined to rattle off 10 straight points.

Winchester’s Vaikunthan Mathiyalakan then split a pair of free throws for a 56-52 lead with 9 seconds left. O’Keefe (18 points) raced down the court and drilled a contested triple from the left wing. But Winchester never inbounded the ball and Natick didn’t get another crack.

“I told them in the timeout right before to not touch the basketball,” Fleming said. “It’s not the best way to finish but a win’s a win and we’ll take them all.”

Winchester led wire to wire, building a 34-22 halftime lead behind Sughrue and fellow senior Quenten Pienaar. Sughrue, the school’s all-time assist leader, dictated the offense with 7 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

He found Pienaar (20 points) on the wing and in the paint, and worked the pick-and-roll with Jeff Tan (16 points) for other baskets.

Winchester opened up a 43-25 lead in the third quarter and led by double-digits in the fourth before Natick’s late comeback attempt.

Sughrue was just happy to close out the state tournament win in his final home game and advance to a showdown against powerful Andover.

“We knew we had to come out hot from the jump,” Sughrue said. “We kept our foot on the gas and held off their runs. We stayed calm and got it done in the end.”

Beverly 87, Haverhill 50 — Dylan Crowley (25 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals) propelled the No. 8 seed Panthers (21-2) to a first-round win against the No. 40 Hillies.

Needham 51, Methuen 41 — John Hood (18 points) and Sam Hughes (14 points) set the tone offensively for the 10th-seeded Rockets (16-5) in the first-round victory.

Taunton 64, Concord-Carlisle 59 — Faisal Mass tied his career-high with 25 points as the sixth-seeded Tigers (19-2) held on for the first-round victory.

Division 2 State

Mansfield 73, Middleborough 40 — Trevor Foley shot 10 for 12 from the field on his way to 20 points and Matty Hyland (13 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists) produced a triple-double as the second-seeded Hornets grabbed the first-round win.

Pembroke 60, West Springfield 40 — Joey Dwyer (21 points), Devanti Perry (14 points), and Brady Spencer (13 points) paced the offense and the No. 12 Titans (17-2) played lockdown D in their first-round win.

Salem 73, Medfield 63 — Seniors Treston Abreu (19 points), Darlin Santiago (17 points) and freshman Brayson Green (16 points, 7 rebounds) lifted the No. 10 seed Witches (18-3) to the first-round victory. Salem will play No. 7 seed Norwood in the next round.

Scituate 80, Revere 41 — Johnny Kinsley led the 13th-seeded Sailors (16-5) with 22 points and Keegan Sullivan had a 14-point, 13-assist double-double in the first-round victory.

Walpole 73, Foxborough 70 — Senior Louie Jennings (24 points) and junior Trey Corbean (11 points) led the No. 9 seed Timberwolves (14-7) to the first-round victory. Walpole will face the winner of Saturday’s matchup between No. 8 seed North Quincy and No. 25 seed Northampton.

Division 3 State

Archbishop Williams 77, Gloucester 41 — Lorenzo Jackson (13 points) aided the No. 11 seed Bishops (14-7) to a first-round win against the No. 22 Fishermen.

Dover-Sherborn 71, Shawsheen 56 — Junior Luke Rinaldi (21 points), senior Zach Spellman (16 points) and sophomore Brian Olson (10 points) pushed the No. 8 seed Raiders (17-4) to a first-round win. Dover Sherborn will face No. 9 seed Abington in the next round.

Norton 56, Hudson 42 — Seniors Justin Marando (15 points), Jonathan Inozil (11 points) and Andrew McGillivray (9 points) led the way on offense for the No. 4 seed Lancers (16-5). Sophomore Jake Ogilvie grabbed 10 rebounds for Norton in the first-round victory.

St. Mary’s 94, Chelsea 60 — David Brown Jr. (40 points) and Ali Barry (23 points) led the way for the No. 1-seeded Spartans (23-1) in the first round against No. 32 Red Devils.

Division 4 State

Cape Cod Academy 88, Carver 40 — Jaeden Greenleaf scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Seahawks (15-4) to the first-round win. Greenleaf also became the leading point scorer in Cape Cod history, boys or girls, with 2,312 career points, passing Falmouth Academy’s Kendall Currence (2,310 points, 2015-2018).

Cohasset 63, Bourne 42 — Will Baker scored 14 points and Connor Nicholls netted 12 points for the eighth-seeded Skippers (17-4) in the first-round victory.

Saint Joseph Prep 86, Bartlett 62 — Darius Peterson scored his 1,000th career point in the first half en route to a team-leading 22 points, matched by Nate Robertson. Ethan Robertson (18 points) and Antonio Agard (9 points, 8 assists) pitched in to lead the No. 6 seed Phoenix (19-1) to their first ever state tournament win. St. Joe’s will face No. 11 seed Cape Cod Academy in the next round.

Division 5 State

Hull 67, Douglas 53 — Senior Gabe Griffin dropped 26 points in the first-round victory for the 12th-seeded Pirates (12-9).

Salem Academy 71, Greenfield 64 — Dexter Brown (20 points) and Jorbert Peralta (18 points) were key in the historic first-round win for 16th-seeded Salem Academy (12-8) as the school picked up its first-ever tournament victory.