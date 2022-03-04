New York City eases rules for schools, indoor spaces

Starting Monday, students will no longer have to wear masks indoors at public schools. Children under 5 must continue to wear masks because they are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Adams made the announcement in Times Square in Manhattan and said it was part of his efforts to reopen New York after a steep drop in coronavirus cases.

NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that he was officially ending New York City’s mask mandate for public schools and a proof-of-vaccination requirement for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues, a significant moment for a city that was once an epicenter of the pandemic.

Also as of Monday, people will not be required to show proof of vaccination to visit the city’s restaurants, gyms, and other venues like movie theaters. Masks are still required on public transit and in some venues, including Broadway theaters.

“It’s time to reopen our city,” Adams said Friday.

Coronavirus cases have dropped quickly over the last month after a surge caused by the Omicron variant. The city is logging about 500 daily cases now and 25 hospitalizations compared with more than 40,000 cases and 1,000 hospitalizations per day in January.

Still, some health experts have raised concerns that Adams is moving too quickly to remove pandemic restrictions and that the proof-of-vaccination requirement, known as the Key to NYC program, has helped keep New Yorkers safe, especially because the city has so many international visitors.

New Zealand faces growing surge

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — For much of the past two years, COVID-19 was a phantom presence in New Zealand, a plague experienced mostly through news reports from faraway lands.

Now, suddenly, it has become a highly personal threat.

New Zealand is being walloped by a major outbreak of the Omicron variant, with the virus spreading at what may be the fastest rate in the world. On Thursday, the country reported 23,194 new cases, a once-unthinkable number in a small island nation of about 5 million people where the record daily case count before the current wave was in the low hundreds.

The explosion in cases has come as the government, under political pressure, loosened its strict regulations meant to prevent the spread of the virus, and as the highly transmissible Omicron reduced the effectiveness of the controls that remained.

That has filled many New Zealanders with anxiety as they learn to live with the pandemic-related risk that the rest of the world has grappled with since early 2020.

“For the vast majority of the pandemic, most New Zealanders didn’t know anyone who had COVID-19. That’s changing massively now,” said Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist at the University of Auckland. “This is the first time most New Zealanders are dealing with COVID-19 in their own homes.”

Although the ever-growing case numbers may be unsettling, New Zealand was perhaps as well positioned as it could have been for its deferred reckoning with the virus.

Earlier in the pandemic, before the population was widely vaccinated, the country kept infections and deaths very low through a stringent quarantine system for incoming travelers, lockdowns during outbreaks, and significant isolation periods for those who tested positive or were close contacts.

Caseloads often stood at zero, and life for long periods resembled a time before the pandemic. Even after New Zealand began to shift away from a “COVID zero” strategy after the emergence of the delta variant, case numbers remained relatively small.

By the time of the arrival of the Omicron variant — which is more contagious but often produces milder symptoms — the country was well protected. Ninety-five percent of New Zealanders older than 12 have been vaccinated, and 57 percent have had a booster shot.

With this combination of strict measures and widespread inoculation, the country has reported just 56 virus deaths throughout the pandemic — by far the lowest rate of any major democracy.

But New Zealand’s initial caution toward the virus became politically untenable this year as citizens living overseas protested limits on their return and business advocates called for fewer restrictions.

Los Angles lifts most restrictions

Los Angeles County is lifting nearly all of its indoor mask and vaccine verification requirements, local officials said.

The change, in effect Friday, drops mask requirements in public settings like grocery stores, restaurants, and bars. It also removes the need to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to enter indoor bars, wineries, or most other businesses.

California state rules still require proof of vaccination or negative test results to enter large indoor events, as well as masks on transit and in other high-risk settings, including hospitals.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, cited new federal guidelines for measuring risk in communities in her office’s decision to remove restrictions sooner than expected. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated measures, she said, Los Angeles County is in the low-risk category.

Still, Ferrer said that masks were strongly recommended, and that individual businesses could opt to keep in place requirements.

“COVID-19 is a deadly virus, and it’s still with us — it ebbs and flows,” she said. “We need to take advantage of the good times we’re about to be in, where we’re seeing much less risk across the board for so many, and be prepared, should we see a new variant.”

Although the city of Los Angeles will, for the time being, still require bars, restaurants, and many other indoor businesses to check vaccine status, the moment is a major symbolic milestone for Angelenos who have weathered some of the nation’s deadliest surges and have lived under some of the nation’s most enduring restrictions.

Ferrer has been a particular voice of caution, even as her department has faced frustration from residents who believed stringent rules were unnecessary.

In recent weeks, though, Ferrer, along with other public health officials across the country, has shifted her focus toward measures to prevent surges, hospitalizations, and deaths.

