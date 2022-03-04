fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tearful goodbyes at Kyiv train station during war in Ukraine

By The Associated PressUpdated March 4, 2022, 41 minutes ago
A woman looks toward relatives and presses her palms against a window of a Lviv bound train, on the platform in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman crouches down in the doorway of a blue and yellow train at a station in Kyiv, Ukraine’s embattled capital city. Her husband stands on the platform below and cranes his neck up for a kiss that both hope will not be their last.

As the train door closes, the woman holds up their 2-year-old son and he smiles and presses his tiny hand against the smudged window to wave goodbye to his father, who is staying behind to fight the Russian invaders.

Nearby, a grandmother reaches out to bid farewell to her daughter and grandson, who are on the train headed toward the border with Poland. She backs toward a wall of the train station and is soon overcome with emotion. She places her hands over her mouth, squeezes her eyes shut tight and lets the tears fall.

These are the goodbyes that have been repeated across Ukraine in the week since Russia invaded and began pounding the country's cities with bombs. The UN says the fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing the country, a number that is already the swiftest exodus of refugees this century and one that could soon skyrocket even further.

Those leaving are overwhelmingly women and children. Ukrainian men have been ordered to stay and fight in the war.

At the train station in Kyiv crowds of people carrying luggage stand in the cold as they wait for their chance to board a train. Mothers hold children bundled in winter jackets and stocking caps, some clutching onto stuffed animals. Men help the elderly get to the train, even using a luggage cart to carry one woman with crutches.

Up and down the platform there are tearful embraces.

Once on the train, many of those leaving press their faces against the windows for a last glimpse at those staying behind. One woman reaches her hand out the door for a fleeting brush of a loved one’s cheek.

A woman with her son look at a train leaving as they try to flee at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Stanislav, 40, kisses his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv as they say goodbye at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Children look out the window of an unheated Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighbouring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Tanya, 38, cries with her son Bogdan, 10, before getting a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A couple says goodbye before she boards on a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Natalia, 57, cries as she says goodbye to her daughter and grandson on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A woman bids a man goodbye after boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press
Bogdan, 41, says goodbye to his wife Lena, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Bogdan is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Women and children try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv station in Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Women and children crowd a train bound for Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
A Ukrainian young man says goodbye to his girlfriend as he leaves by train to Ukraine on March 3, 2022, at the main railway station in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images

