Bird Sightings by Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: The highlights were a Townsend’s solitaire at Lime Kiln Farm in Sheffield, a snowy owl in Pittsfield, a horned grebe and a Barrow’s goldeneye on the Cheshire Reservoir in Cheshire, and two rusty blackbirds in Stockbridge.

Other than Townsend’s solitaires in Sheffield and Lexington, bird reports last week saw little change in the way of new or different species, and some of the more unusual species that have been present for much of the winter continued either at feeders or coastal locations. Among the more conspicuous signs of early spring is the increasing presence of turkey vultures and fish crows in some of their regular haunts.

Bristol County: The highlights featured a Eurasian wigeon at Acushnet River View Park in Acushnet, a rough-legged hawk on Shaw Road in Fairhaven, and a continuing red-headed woodpecker at the Lloyd Center in Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: The region continued to host a blue-winged teal at High Head in North Truro, two thick-billed murres, and glaucous gulls at Race Point in Provincetown, Chatham Light and Orleans Beach. Observers spotted a great egret in Mashpee, three piping plovers at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth, a semipalmated plover in Yarmouth Port, a willet at West Dennis Beach, a clapper rail at Bells Neck in Harwich and a continuing indigo bunting at a Harwich feeder, and an orange-crowned warbler in Woods Hole.

Essex County: Sightings included an American bittern at Clark Pond and two rusty blackbirds elsewhere in Ipswich, a continuing orange-crowned warbler and four American pipits at Niles Pond in East Gloucester, a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Plum Island, four Virginia rails at Sidney’s Pond in South Peabody, as well as six common grackles, and a yellow-breasted chat at Little Nahant.

Hampshire County: Last week, luminaries included a cackling goose, two black vultures, and a clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton, a Northern shoveler and a rusty blackbird at Great Pond in Hatfield, a gadwall in Ware, two long-tailed ducks on the Connecticut River in Hadley, a clay-colored sparrow at the Honey Pot in Hadley, and a vesper sparrow on Aqua Vitae Road in Hadley.

Middlesex County: The region was illuminated by the appearance of a Townsend’s solitaire that visited a birdbath in Lexington, a glaucous gull and an Iceland gull in Tewksbury, another Iceland gull at the UMass boathouse on the Merrimack River in Lowell, a red-throated loon on the Mystic Lakes in Medford, two black vultures in Framingham, a Virginia rail at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, and an orange-crowned warbler in Hudson.

Nantucket: The area continued to host a tufted duck and a dickcissel at Madaket, six Northern shovelers on Long Pond, and the continued presence of a trumpeter swan on Sesachacha Pond.

Norfolk County: Some unusual species were highlighted by two black vultures in Wrentham and a house wren in Brookline.

Suffolk County: Observers spotted luminaries including an orange-crowned warbler, a pine warbler, a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Arnold Arboretum, and four white-crowned sparrows at Millennium Park in West Roxbury.

Worcester County: The region hosted three sandhill cranes at the Bolton Flats in Bolton, two black vultures in Fitchburg, two more in Blackstone, a single black vulture in Hardwick, and a rough-legged hawk near the Uxbridge Community Garden.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.