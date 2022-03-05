Body of State Trooper Tamar Bucci escorted to Stoneham funeral home

Bucci, 34, a trooper for just two years, was killed late Thursday night after a tractor-trailer struck her cruiser as she crossed I-93 to help a motorist stranded on the side of the highway in Stoneham.

State Troopers and other law enforcement officials lined Albany Street as the hearse carrying Bucci’s body passed under an American flag suspended from two Boston Fire Department ladders.

The body of State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci was escorted to a Stoneham funeral home Saturday afternoon in a solemn procession of law enforcement vehicles that traveled along Interstate 93, where she was killed in the line of duty two nights earlier.

The procession of State Police vehicles escorting the hearse carrying Trooper Tamar Bucci approached Roosevelt Circle on I-93 in Medford.

As the procession traveled the roughly 10-mile journey, first responders from local communities paid tribute to a fallen colleague. Residents also stood watching, some holding American flags.

Firefighters from Malden and Medford saluted as they stood on two ladder trucks that held up a large American flag at Roosevelt Circle in Medford as the procession continued north. Troopers riding on motorcycles lead the hearse, followed by dozens of State Police vehicles lined up single file with their blue lights flashing.

Police officers, State Troopers and firefighters lined Albany Street in Boston as the hearse carrying the body of Mass.State Trooper Tamar Bucci left the Office of the Medical Examiner.

“We are grateful to the many members of the Boston Police Department, Boston Fire Department, and many other local police and fire departments who honored Trooper Bucci today along the route from Boston to Stoneham. We were greatly moved by their presence,” David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said in an e-mail Saturday night.

In Stoneham, State Troopers lined Main Street, awaiting the procession’s arrival at the Barile Funeral Home.

Medford Firefighter Nick Lanzilli saluted as the procession passed on I-93 in Medford.

About 350 state troopers participated in the procession, including about 100 of Bucci’s classmates from the State Police Academy, Procopio said.

Funeral arrangements for Bucci have not been finalized, but “the services will be fitting for a hero,” Procopio said.

A young girl waited for the procession outside the Barile Funeral Home in Stoneham.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci in her brief MSP career and her life that was cut short far too soon,” Mason said in a statement Friday.

Bucci graduated from the State Police Academy in May 2020 and was initially assigned to the barracks in Brookfield, Mason said. Prior to joining the force, Bucci worked in the security department at Encore casino in Everett and was a personal trainer in Somerville from 2017 to 2019, Mason said.

Members of the State Police waited on Main Street in Stoneham for the procession carring Trooper Tamar Bucci.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.