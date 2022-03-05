Emergency drill planned for Green Line between Lechmere and Union Square

Green line service will not be impacted by the drill, the MBTA said.

The drill is scheduled to run between 10 a.m. and noon, with crews arriving as early as 7 a.m. in the area being built as part of the Green Line Extension project , according to the MBTA statement.

Transit workers and firefighters will conduct an emergency response drill involving a staged train derailment between the newly built Lechmere and Union Square stations Sunday morning, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement.

The emergency scenario will involve an outbound train traveling over the speed limit between Lechmere and Union Square. The MBTA said it will hit a train in front of it and derail before fully stopping.

Advertisement

Workers will assist several passengers who will act as if they have been injured, while other passengers will evacuate from the train, according to the statement.

“The exercise is designed to establish a learning environment for public safety officials to exercise emergency response plans, policies, and procedures as they pertain to a mass casualty event on a Green Line train on a new section of the viaduct,” the MBTA said in the statement.

Representatives from multiple agencies planned the drill and will take part in it Sunday, including Transit Police, MBTA Operations, and fire departments from Cambridge, Somerville, and Medford, the MBTA said.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.