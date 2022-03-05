Farrah Forke, who played a helicopter pilot on ‘Wings,’ dies at 54

Ms. Forke played alluring pilot Alex Lambert on three seasons of “Wings,” which aired from 1990 to 1997 and followed the adventures of the offbeat characters at a small airport on Nantucket in Massachusetts.

Her death was confirmed by her mother, Beverly Talmage, who said in a statement that her daughter had had cancer for several years.

Farrah Forke, the actress who catapulted to fame playing a helicopter pilot on NBC sitcom “Wings,” died at her home in Texas on Feb. 25. She was 54.

Her character’s affections were battled over by Joe and Brian Hackett (Tim Daly and Steven Weber), brothers who ran a one-plane airline.

On Instagram, Weber described Ms. Forke as “every bit as tough, fun, beautiful and grounded as her character ‘Alex’ on Wings.”

Farrah Rachael Forke was born Jan. 12, 1968, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Chuck Forke and Beverly (Mendleski) Forke. She was named after Farrah Fawcett, a family friend who wasn’t a well-known actress at the time Ms. Forke was born.

“They just liked the name,” Ms. Forke told The Dallas Morning News in 1993.

Ms. Forke began her acting career with a role in a Texas production of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” In 1989, she moved to New York, where she studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theater & Film Institute in Manhattan.

Her acting career took off when she joined “Wings” as the smart and saucy Alex.

“I don’t mind playing pretty women,” Ms. Forke told The Dallas Morning News. “But I do mind playing bimbos. Alex is definitely a sexy woman. But she’s also focused, and there’s a lot of qualities about her that people will admire.”

The show, which was created by “Cheers” and “Frasier” writers David Angell, Peter Casey and David Lee, ran for 172 episodes and was a mainstay of the NBC schedule for years. The show also starred Crystal Bernard, Tony Shalhoub and Thomas Haden Church.

From 1994 to 1995, Ms. Forke had a recurring role as lawyer Mayson Drake on “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” on ABC.

Her other television acting roles included “Dweebs,” “Mr. Rhodes” and “Party of Five.” After making her film debut in “Brain Twisters” in 1991, she appeared in “Disclosure” (1994), directed by Barry Levinson, and “Heat” (1995), directed by Michael Mann.

Later in her career, she supplied the voice of Big Barda on DC Animated Universe television series “Batman Beyond” and “Justice League Unlimited.”

Ms. Forke had health problems related to leakage from her silicone breast implants, which she had implanted in 1989. She had them removed in 1993 and then filed a lawsuit a year later against the manufacturer and her doctor for damages, noting that neither the implant makers nor her doctor properly warned her of possible complications, according to the Associated Press.

In addition to her mother, Ms. Forke leaves her twin sons, Chuck and Wit Forke; her stepfather, Chuck Talmage; and three sisters, Paige Inglis, Jennifer Sailor, and Maggie Talmage.