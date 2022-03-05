Fugitive wanted for nearly 10 years on child sex assault charges in Florida arrested in Connecticut

A man wanted for nearly 10 years for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Florida in Florida was arrested in Connecticut Saturday morning, the US Marshals Service said.

Benjamin Quinn, 37, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. by the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Bethlehem, Conn., the Marshals Service said in a statement.

Deputies from Sheriff’s office in Marion County, Fla. and Connecticut State Police assisted, officials said.