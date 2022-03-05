Fugitive wanted for nearly 10 years on child sex assault charges in Florida arrested in Connecticut

A man wanted for nearly 10 years for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in Florida in Florida was arrested in Connecticut Saturday morning, the US Marshals Service said.
Benjamin Quinn, 37, was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. by the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Bethlehem, Conn., the Marshals Service said in a statement.
Deputies from Sheriff’s office in Marion County, Fla. and Connecticut State Police assisted, officials said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Quinn out of Florida on March 21, 2012, for two counts of sexual battery upon a person under 12, the Marshals Service said in a statement.
Advertisement
Quinn allegedly fled Florida once a search warrant was issued and couldn’t be found by authorities, according to the statement.
An investigation by US Marshals and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department revealed Quinn was in Bethlehem, living and working on a farm under the alias of Michael Waters, according to the statement.
Quinn was charged as a fugitive from justice in Connecticut, pending extradition to Florida, officials said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.