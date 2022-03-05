James Taylor says Russia-Ukraine war is “polar opposite of what the world needs”

James Taylor, the legendary singer and songwriter from western Massachusetts, added his voice to the protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying people must unite in “universal rejection” of the war.
Taylor posted a statement on his website on Friday calling for global cooperation on a long list of pressing issues the world is facing. From climate change to pandemic response to humanitarian crisis, the world desperately needs teamwork rather than war, he said.
“Civilization itself is at stake,” Taylor wrote. “[Russian president] Putin’s war is the categorical and polar opposite of what the world needs now.”
Taylor, whose songs include “Fire and Rain,” “Sweet Baby James,” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” is a six-time Grammy Award winner who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000.
Vladimir Putin’s whim and will is resulting in uncalled for chaos and suffering, he said, creating a threat to people’s hope for the future.
“Did we miss something? Did Ukraine attack or somehow threaten Russia? What possible justification can there be? What other explanation than the obvious: a bully who takes what he wants by force?” Taylor said in the statement.
Putin’s unilateral and unprovoked decision to use Russia’s army and nuclear arsenal to ignore Ukraine’s sovereignty is “beyond outrage,” he said.
