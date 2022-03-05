James Taylor says Russia-Ukraine war is “polar opposite of what the world needs”

James Taylor, the legendary singer and songwriter from western Massachusetts, added his voice to the protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying people must unite in “universal rejection” of the war.

Taylor posted a statement on his website on Friday calling for global cooperation on a long list of pressing issues the world is facing. From climate change to pandemic response to humanitarian crisis, the world desperately needs teamwork rather than war, he said.

“Civilization itself is at stake,” Taylor wrote. “[Russian president] Putin’s war is the categorical and polar opposite of what the world needs now.”