MBTA commuter rail train strikes vehicle abandoned on tracks in Shirley

The driver was headed to Davis Street, but turned left too early and ended up on the tracks, where the sedan broke down and remained there when the train approached, he said.

When the driver of the white BMW drove onto the tracks at about 6:45 p.m., the commuter rail train was not in the area and the railroad crossing was open to motor vehicle traffic, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

A commuter rail train traveling through the town of Shirley struck a vehicle that had been abandoned after the driver took a wrong turn and her sedan broke down on the tracks Friday evening, police said.

The gates at the railroad crossing were functioning and lowered properly when the train reached the intersection, but the driver drove onto the tracks before the train was close enough to activate the safety system, the MBTA said.

The woman driving the car escaped before the train struck her vehicle, Sullivan said.

Photographs from the aftermath of the crash published on the Shirley Police Department’s Facebook page show the train hit the rear of the vehicle, causing minor damage to the back bumper. The collision scuffed the front of the train, Sullivan said.

Last month, the MBTA and its commuter rail contractor Keolis announced new safety measures at railroad crossings after Robbi Sausville Devine, 68, was killed on Jan. 21 when she drove her car onto the tracks and was struck by a passing train in Wilmington.

Unlike Friday evening’s collision in Shirley, a problem with the safety system contributed to the fatal collision in Wilmington, MBTA officials have said.

In that case, the MBTA has faulted a maintenance worker for failing to return the crossing protection system, which includes flashing lights and a horizontal arm gate, to its normal operating status after working on the crossing shortly before the fatal crash.

Under the new safety measures, maintenance crews are now required to confirm with dispatchers that they have returned crossing protection systems to their normal operating status after finishing their work at the crossings.





