As number of Holocaust survivors dwindles, families are asked to preserve their stories

“Some of these things we’ve never seen,” Julie Ross said recently, picking up the photos, one by one, and reflecting quietly on what her father had endured. “He never showed them to us.”

There was an image of Stephan Ross, maybe 12 years old, wearing the striped uniform of a prisoner. Pictures of corpses being pushed into ovens. And clusters of emaciated men staring in stunned disbelief upon their liberation by American troops.

DEDHAM — Hundreds of photos covered a long wooden table at Julie Ross’s home, painful reminders of her father’s harrowing captivity in Nazi death camps during the Holocaust.

Former Boston city councilor Mike Ross, left, and his sister, Julie Ross, third from left, are the children of a late Holocaust survivor, Stephan Ross. They went through their father's belongings in an effort to find artifacts they can donate to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Sifting through and organizing the searing photographs gave Julie and other family members a stark picture of the horrors witnessed by Stephan Ross of Newton, who was freed from the Dachauconcentration camp in 1945 and died in February 2020.

But the family also saw in the preservation of the heirlooms a higher purpose: They will donate some of them to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

This week, the museum will reach out specifically to Holocaust survivors and their descendants in New England, part of its global effort since 1993 to collect and preserve invaluable documents, photos, and other artifacts while survivors remain from that quickly dwindling generation.

“We need to make sure that the world doesn’t forget what man’s greatest inhumanity to man looked like. We don’t want people to repeat this,” said Michael Ross, Stephan’s son and a former Boston city councilor, who gathered with Julie; his wife, Karolina Chorvath; and nephew to look through the photos.

“It’s hard to go through this. It’s very emotional,” said Ross, whose father founded the New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston. “He was always very protective of this stuff. He kept it in a locked cabinet in his room.”

The pandemic hit soon after Stephan died, and social restrictions kept the family from going ahead with plans to sift through many of his belongings. When the Holocaust Memorial Museum announced it would connect with New England families through an online event, the timing finally felt right.

“The museum for quite some years has been in a really urgent race against time,” said Fred Wasserman, acquisitions curator for the museum, which has one of the world’s largest collections of its kind. “The generation of survivors, the eyewitnesses who experienced that era, is passing.”

About 50,000 Holocaust survivors are estimated to remain in the United States, primarily in New York, Florida, and California, said Noel Kepler, a spokesman for the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, a nonprofit organization that secures compensation for Holocaust survivors around the world.

Wasserman said that the work of collecting artifacts — including from Jewish life before World War II, during the war, and from displaced-persons camps after the conflict — is vitally important at a time when memories of the Holocaust are vanishing or being distorted by ideologues who minimize the scale of the killings.

“The studies are definitely showing that the younger generation’s knowledge of the Holocaust is diminishing,” Wasserman said.

“The closer we are to the people who experienced it, the more information we can get, the better the stories,” he added. “Over time, there’s a dilution. I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve heard, ‘Oh, I wish my parents had shown me this.’ ”

Michael Gruenbaum, 91, of Brookline, who survived the Terezin camp in Czechoslovakia with his mother and sister, donated his mother’s scrapbook from their time in captivity. The collection includes ration cards, work assignments, even an order to be transported to the death camp at Auschwitz, an order that was later rescinded.

“I was so impressed with how well the museum takes care of what people give them,” said Gruenbaum, who also donated a memory book that he had compiled with other boys at the camp. An estimated 90 percent of children sent to Terezin either died at the camp or at the others where they were shipped later.

The range of items that the Holocaust Memorial Museum has collected appears limitless. There are more than 23,000 three-dimensional objects, more than 1 million pages of documents, thousands of oral testimonies, more than 114,000 historical photos, and almost 1,500 hours of archival film footage.

“We collect patches on the uniforms from concentration camps that ID people as Jewish or political prisoners, or Jehovah’s Witnesses, or gay men, et cetera,” Wasserman cited as an example. “It could be a spoon, a bowl, false ID papers for people who were able to pass during the war as non-Jewish.”

Paper trails for Jewish families are of keen interest: “Documents, passports, visas, the attempt to apply for visas, steamship tickets, letters,” Wasserman said.

“It can be so emotional to part with something,” Wasserman acknowledged. “There was a woman survivor at Auschwitz whom I spoke with, and she had a Jewish Star of David on a little chain, which she had put in her mouth” when she arrived at the camp in German-occupied Poland.

“And then 75 years later, to be talking to her at the kitchen table, and to have her turn this over to me, and to hold this in my hand. I’m getting chills just talking about this,” he said.

To engage New England survivors and their families, the museum will offer a live, virtual program from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, to speak about opportunities to preserve Holocaust history and to sign up for virtual appointments to discuss donating objects to the museum or get help in researching a family’s fate.

Michael Ross and Wasserman will speak at the free event, which requires registration at ushmm.org/events/new-england-collections. The museum is America’s national memorial to the 6 million victims of the Holocaust and, according to its website, is dedicated to ensuring its memory, understanding, and relevance.

That sense of awe and somber reflection enveloped the dining room at Julie Ross’s home, where her 14-year-old son, Joe Fasullo, absorbed the grim history that had been laid on the table.

The family discovered, for the first time, what appeared to be Stephan Ross’s birth certificate. They now have an indication that he lived to be 94, a number that had been only a subject of guesswork.

The children of the late Stephan Ross sorted through his photographs and other items from the Holocaust, much of which they had never seen before. “He was always very protective of this stuff. He kept it in a locked cabinet in his room," son Michael Ross said. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“I never thought he had a birth certificate,” Michael Ross said while passing the document to his wife, Karolina, a native of Czechoslovakia.

“Gut-wrenching doesn’t begin to describe it when you look at these photos,” she said afterward. “I think a lot of today’s kids don’t even know that the Holocaust happened. We live in such an age of misinformation and manipulated information.”

Michael Ross also found an embarkation card from 1948 for a US Linessteamship that carried his father, a native of Poland, to the United States. His name, written in block letters as “Rosental, Szmul,”stretches across the bottom of the ticket, a gateway to new life that was denied six of his siblings who died in the Holocaust. One brother survived.

“Frame this and give it to Joe,” Michael said to Julie. “This is the thing that got our father to this country.”

Ross said he hopes the museum’s outreach prompts others in New England to make similar discoveries.

“For many people like my family, we have a pile of items, and we know they’re there,” Ross said. “The goal is to connect real archivists directly with family members so that they can have these conversations.”

It’s to help people who might find an artifact and think, “ ‘This is nothing,’ when it might be everything,” he said. “It’s for the dignity and the care of the victims and their families, and preserving the memory of those who were brutally murdered.

“It’s to make sure we don’t forget them.”

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.