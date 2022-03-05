One person critically injured, 5 others taken to hospital, after fire at Fitchburg apartment complex

One person is in critical condition and five others were taken to the hospital after a three-alarm fire tore through an apartment complex in Fitchburg Saturday morning, a fire official said.
The fire broke out at the 3 1/2 story garden-style apartment complex at 65 Carriage Way Drive at 7:23 a.m., Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Roy said.
The complex is home to a mix of elderly and younger tenants.
One person was in critical condition after the fire and five others were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, Roy said.
Three units were heavily damaged by the fire and 24 others sustained water and smoke damage.
Advertisement
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Roy said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.