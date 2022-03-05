Residents reeling from Lowell fire that left a girl dead and two dozen homeless

The tragedy has touched off community-wide relief efforts, including one announced Friday by the city’s mayor, to help the displaced families.

Thursday afternoon’s fire at 27-29 Maude St. gutted a three-story, multi-family building in the heart of a cluster of modest homes off Middlesex Street, just south of the Merrimack River.

LOWELL —Two days after a fire left a 4-year-old girl dead and about two dozen people homeless, residents Saturday described their continuing shock over the devastating blaze in their neighborhood.

But some are still reeling from the blaze, including a man who identified himself only as K.C., a resident of the burned-out building who returned Saturday with his wife to salvage what they could.

Instead, they found his first-floor apartment boarded up and a few belongings — including a pair of his wife’s shoes — left in a pile of debris in front of the building.

“It’s hard to process,” K.C. said. “I don’t know where to go right now.”

On Thursday, firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls about a fast-moving fire in the Maude Street building shortly after 2:30 p.m.

Six people were rescued from the three-alarm fire, according to Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau.

But one child — described as a 4-year-old girl — was reported missing and later found dead, officials said. A spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Saturday the office does not typically release the names of minors.

Jake Wark, a state fire marshal’s office spokesman, said witnesses reported hearing smoke detectors and some of the devices were found at the scene of the fire.

Lowell police, firefighters, and the Middlesex district attorney’s office are investigating the fire, Wark said.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts is providing assistance to 20 people displaced by the fire, according to Kelly Isenor, a spokeswoman for the organization. That group includes five under the age of 18, she said.

“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy,” Isenor said.

Chau mourned the girl’s death in a statement Friday, saying it was “a sad day for Lowell.”

“The sadness and loss experienced by the family of the little four-year-old girl makes my heart break,” Chau said.

Chau said his office will collaborate with community leaders and set up a GoFundMe account for all the victims “as soon as respectfully possible.” It will also work with other organizations, including the Salvation Army, he said.

On Saturday morning, Lowell police, firefighters, and a National Grid crew were working at the scene.

The ruined building rose above them. Thursday’s blaze had scoured its upper two floors, blackened the exterior, and melted away its vinyl siding. In several places, the sky was visible where fire had burned away sections of walls or the building’s roof.

Across from the building, a fire hydrant was decorated with a children’s birthday balloon, a pair of teddy bears, flowers, and several candles.

At one point, Jimmy Vinal, a National Grid worker at the scene Saturday, saw the candles had blown out. Pausing in his work, he pulled out a match, bent low, and relit the wicks.

“I noticed the candles were out,” Vinal said, “and it was the least I could do.”

Several neighbors came outside to inspect the damage left by the fire.

Bonnie Kane, whose home on Middlesex Street is close to the burned building, looked out at the fire scene Saturday.

She was home when the fire broke out and remembered running out the door with her phone and purse for a neighbor’s home where she called her husband. She praised the response of first responders.

“Police and fire came quickly,” she said.

Rafael Almeida was also at home at the time of the fire. He remembered hearing yelling outside and smelling smoke before seeing black smoke coming from the building’s third floor.

He watched firefighters rescue a woman and a girl from the building using a ladder, he said. And before crews arrived, his mother saw that woman drop another child from a window into the arms of a rescuer.

“It was really sad to imagine families coming home from work and seeing everything lost,” Almeida said.

K.C., 52, said he and his wife weren’t at home when a neighbor called to say his building was on fire. He came home as fast as he could, but police wouldn’t let him get inside, he said.

He watched firefighters battle the flames and rescue several of his neighbors, he said in an interview on Maude Street Saturday.

He said he doesn’t know the family of the girl who died and has been reading news reports to find out more about her, he said. He said he’s still reeling from the sight of the fire.

“My mind was blank,” K.C. said. “You don’t know what to think, where to go next.”

K.C. said he and his wife are staying in a hotel room with the help of the Red Cross. But as he stood outside his ruined home Saturday, he thought about the work ahead to rebuild their lives.

All the possessions he has left were the ones he brought with him to work Thursday. His only clothes were the ones he was wearing Saturday, he said.

“This is frustrating. I lost everything,” he said. “Everything got burned.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.