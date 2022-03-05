Small fire forces evacuation of Target store in Framingham

A small fire caused a Target store in Framingham to be evacuated late Saturday afternoon, according the fire department.
An employee was taken to the hospital after the fire broke out inside the store, a fire dispatcher said.
The fire was reported at about 5:35 p.m. and quickly knocked down, the dispatcher said.
The store is located at 400 Cochituate Road. A Target representative at the store would not comment.
No further information was available.
