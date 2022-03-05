fb-pixel Skip to main content

Small fire forces evacuation of Target store in Framingham

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated March 5, 2022, 34 minutes ago

A small fire caused a Target store in Framingham to be evacuated late Saturday afternoon, according the fire department.

An employee was taken to the hospital after the fire broke out inside the store, a fire dispatcher said.

The fire was reported at about 5:35 p.m. and quickly knocked down, the dispatcher said.

The store is located at 400 Cochituate Road. A Target representative at the store would not comment.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video