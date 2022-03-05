Unusually warm weather expected Sunday

While Massachusetts felt a chilly start to the weekend, Sunday is set to bring unusually warm weather to cities across the state.
The temperature in Boston was 35 degrees at 10 a.m. Saturday and is expected to reach a high around 40 degrees, according to the National Weather Service,
On Sunday, temperature in the city could hit a high in the low 60s, the weather service said. Forecasters do not expect the unseasonably warm temperatures to break the record high for the day.
[Sat & Sun] Dry & quiet weather continues through Saturday with increasing clouds. Much milder conditions Sunday will be accompanied by showers and gusty southwest winds. 🌡️ https://t.co/rzUcISxEgM pic.twitter.com/iNH5kKl7zh— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 4, 2022
Showers, along with gusty winds, are expected to roll in across the state Sunday morning but will peter off by the afternoon, the weather service said. Boston should be mostly sunny during the afternoon, with some clouds returning Sunday night as the temperature drops to a low of 45 degrees.
Slightly colder temperatures will be seen during the day Monday. Boston is forecasted to reach a high of 55 degrees, New Bedford a high of 54 degrees, and Worcester a high of 53 degrees, according to the weather service.
Showers will likely return to eastern Massachusetts from Monday evening into Monday night, the weather service said. Central Massachusetts could see showers move in during the afternoon, while rain is expected to fall throughout the day in western parts of the state.
Forecasters said Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly clear in Boston and could bring highs in the mid-40s.
[The Week Ahead] After a very cold night, temps moderate Sat. Some showers Sun especially in the morning, but unseasonably mild with highs breaking 60. More rain follows later Mon & Mon night. Dry and cooler Tue into Wed before unsettled weather returns by the end of next week. pic.twitter.com/XB4D9xF3tv— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 5, 2022
