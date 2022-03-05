fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Day 10, Russian shelling batters encircled towns

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated March 5, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Women hold hands while crossing the Irpin river on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while assisting people fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.VADIM GHIRDA/Associated Press

In war-torn areas of Ukraine, residents fled on footpaths and grief-stricken parents mourned dead children as Russian troops continued to shell encircled cities.

A promised cease-fire in the port city of Mariupol collapsed Saturday amid scenes of terror in the besieged town, while in the outskirts of Kyiv, a stream of residents with pets and children crossed the Irpin River on an improvised path under a bridge destroyed by a Russian airstrike.

In comments carried on Ukrainian television, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of residents had gathered for safe passage out of the city when shelling began that morning.

Ten days into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, 1.45 million people have fled the battered country, according to the U.N.-affiliated Organization for Migration in Geneva.

The death toll of the conflict was difficult to measure but likely had surpassed 1,000.

People cross on an improvised path under a bridge that was destroyed by a Russian airstrike, while fleeing the town of Irpin, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press
Ukrainian citizens flee crossing the Irpin river in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee across the Irpin River in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press
Damaged buildings in a residential area of Bila Tserkva on Saturday. Wojciech Grzedzinski/For The Washington Post
A woman waits to board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on March 5, 2022. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images
A man says goodbye to his loved ones while they board an evacuation train at Kyiv central train station on March 5, 2022. DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images
Members of a Territorial Defence unit guard a barricade close to the eastern frontline on March 05, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.Chris McGrath/Getty
People coming from Ukraine, cross the Ukrainian-Polish border in Korczowa, Poland on March 5, 2022. OLIVIER DOULIERY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

