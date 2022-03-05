Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston March 5 - March 11

Salem State history professor Alexandros Kyrou provides a historical overview of the origins of the Ukraine disaster.

“Boston Public Library Lowell Lecture with Dr. Christine Carter”

WGBH and Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., virtual

Sociologist, author, and happiness expert Carter will join Boston Public Library president David Leonard in conversation and reveal how “three surprising, science-based strategies can help lead us to our most joyful, productive, and meaningful lives.”





Tuesday, March 8

“Latin America After the Left Turn”

Harvard University David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies; Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, 12 p.m., virtual

The speaker is Santiago Anria, assistant professor of political science and Latin American studies at Dickinson College and 2021-22 Cisneros Visiting Scholar at the center. Moderated by Steven Levitsky, professor of government at Harvard University.

“#BreakTheBias International Women’s Day Roundtable Discussion”

UMass Boston, 3:30 p.m., virtual and in-person

The Human Rights Group at UMass Boston and the School for Global Inclusion and Social Development will host a roundtable discussion in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“A Conversation with the White House Climate Czar”

Brandeis University, 3:30 p.m., virtual

White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy will speak about how to improve communications and coverage of climate change.

Wednesday, March 9

“The Lived Experience of a Female Entrepreneur in Japan”

Wheaton College, 6 p.m., in-person

Kana Hattori will talk about being a social entrepreneur in Japan.

Thursday, March 10

“Ideas & Images: The Power of Visual Learning in Today’s Business World”

MIT, 12 p.m., virtual

A discussion of “the power of images in learning, both for yourself and your organization.”

”Innovations in Early Childhood Systemic Support”

Lesley University & Neighborhood Villages, 4:30 p.m., virtual

An exploration of the dynamics of a functioning, supportive child care system and all that entails, from family navigation to operations infrastructure to teacher support.

“9/11′s Aftermath: From Boston to New York,” with Susan Opotow”

UMass Boston, 5:30 p.m. virtual

Susan Opotow’s work on post-9/11 recovery began immediately after the 2001 attacks on New York City’s World Trade Towers in collaboration with UMass Boston DisRes graduate students. Discussion will focus on the project’s study of “how the post-disaster trajectory unfolded in one city during an extended period of challenges, conflicts, and change.”

Friday, March 11

“The Kurdish Women’s Freedom Movement: Gender, Body Politics and Militant Femininities”

Brown University Center for Middle East Studies, 12 p.m., virtual

Author Isabel Käser joins CMES director and event host Nadje Al-Ali, as well as panelists Cynthia Enloe and Handan Çaglayan, for a discussion of Käser’s book.





