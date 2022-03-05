Higher consumer costs from sanctions can’t match the horrors of war

I do realize that high gas prices really hurt some people with lower incomes (a revenue-neutral carbon tax would address that). But most of the giant pickups I see, which grow larger every year, are driven by people who rarely carry much of anything in the bed. I’ve seen many of these same people leave their vehicles running while they run into a store.

Re “Threat of an oil shock looms over Ukraine crisis” (Larry Edelman, Business, March 3): During the oil crisis of the early 1970s, I traded in my big 8-cylinder gas guzzler for an efficient 4-cylinder car and never looked back.

Our gas-guzzling ways have led the way to pain at the pump

And people complain about gas prices as they waste fuel and produce pollution.

When the price of gas goes up, the sale of light trucks and SUVs goes down. Yet once prices ease, people again want their unnecessarily huge vehicles.

Please, could it be that this time an oil crunch will get people to change their ways and opt for the most efficient vehicle that fits their needs? They should also consider an electric vehicle. That would really help insulate them from much of the volatility of oil prices.

So, next time I need a new car — my current one is 16 years old and still runs well — I will go from 4-cylinder to no-cylinders and let my electric motor take me right by the gas stations I will never have to visit again.

Much of the pain at the pumps is of our own doing.

Rick Cutler

West Barnstable





Think of extra costs we shoulder as a donation to alleviate true suffering in Ukraine

I do feel bad for those outside of Russia who will be hurt by the Western sanctions against Russia, but most of us will be able to weather the storm relatively easily. My view is that the increased cost of gas, food, and other goods is a charitable donation to help those in Ukraine who are truly suffering and need all the help we can give them. The extra dollars we will need to spend are nothing compared to the human costs the Ukrainian people are spending each day.

Mike Potsaid

West Townsend





War is ‘most utterly senseless and wasteful of all human activities’

As I look at pictures of burned-out Russian tanks and battered apartment buildings on Ukrainian streets and read about the latest dire climate report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“At climate’s crossroad: Report details dire effects on N.E., economy,” Page A1, March 1), it strikes me again that war is the most utterly senseless and wasteful of all human activities. We have so many other pressing battles we must fight in order to survive.

Clement Brown

Fall River





Ukraine is a modern-day Guernica

On April 26, 1937, during the Spanish Civil War, the Basque town of Guernica was destroyed after an unannounced aerial bombardment by military air forces (Adolf Hitler’s Luftwaffe and Benito Mussolini’s Aviazione Legionaria). The world recoiled in horror, aghast at the realization that civilians and the town in which they lived had become acceptable legitimate targets in 20th-century warfare.

Given the lethal efficacy of modern tactical military weaponry, the entire nation of Ukraine, under siege by Vladimir Putin’s Russia, bleeds its citizens’ blood and is now the Guernica of our collective sorrows.

Thomas M. Riley

Wakefield