Poetry — and democracy — in motion

This collective disdain, born of class warfare and the American obsession with cars, does buses a disservice. They’re democratic institutions, sightseeing stalwarts, and a delivery system for poetry — both found and made. To ride one among neighbors, the stamp of your municipality affixed to its hide, is to bind the communal and the commuter. Of course, buses break down. Of course, they’re late. The gap between their purpose and their product, their design and their delivery, tells the story, in miniature, of the US’s efforts to fulfill its obligations to us all.

How many of us grow rapturous in the presence of a bus? The number, I’d guess, is relatively small. Hulking metal loaves of the urban landscape, buses do not, when rattling past, draw voices down to a reverential hush.

What do I love about buses? Repetition comes to mind. Eavesdropping too. I love watching the glass shelters of bus stops sail by like diving bells. I love knowing, by the sound of a speed bump or the scrape of a pendulous branch, how near I am to home. This reminds me of verse, which — formal or free — thrives on patterns. And it reminds me of the poetry of my fellow passengers: “Nope, you’re good,” a woman reassures a man. “We could eat off your face.” (Was his beard mangy?) Later, a few seats over, a daughter shares a cookie with her dad: “Daddy, don’t eat the crumbs!” (He stops.)

Such found poetry flourishes just below a published kind: those colorful signs, linked up like train carriages, that line a bus’s interior. They usually advertise bail bondsmen or prohibit loud music. Their language is boilerplate or cant. At least, it was until 30 years ago, when the Poetry Society of America and New York City collaborated on a series of poems that went — in a spatial sense only — right over our heads. They called it Poetry in Motion, and it recast the poem, that most highbrow of literary artifacts, as a public good.

That project spawned other projects in other cities. All offer a respite from the hectoring advertisement or the moralizing drone of the PSA. Before smartphones, the bus poem gave us a little entertainment. Now, it releases us from our screens.

What was the first Poem in Motion? Walt Whitman’s “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry.” It’s there that the poet declares, to riders of ferryboats past, present, and future, that he too “was one of a crowd.” It’s a democratic statement, and democracy, to my mind, is what makes poetry and buses so symbiotic. Metaphor is an equal sign, a union, a democracy of the world’s disparate parts. Poetry thrives on it, and short poems rely on it more. Here in its entirety is the most famous Anglophone poem about public transportation, by Ezra Pound:

In a Station of the Metro

The apparition of these faces in the crowd:

Petals on a wet, black bough.

Metaphor makes dissimilar things seem suddenly, surprisingly alike. These ghostly faces, for instance, and “petals on a wet, black bough.” In Pound’s poem, as it first appeared in 1913, the colon unites these opposites. Among American democracy’s disparate elements, the metaphor is the franchise, the social contract, and — I like to think — public transportation. Is it any wonder that the literary critic I.A. Richards named the second half of any metaphor, the imagined part (here, “petals”), the vehicle? It’s where the imagination goes.

In America, Whitman saw this link first. Plenty have seen it since. The rush-hour crowd is a stand-in for the body politic. The confines of the carriage are a metaphor for the country. Poems about public transportation are always poems about ourselves. “[M]ingled / black and white / so near / no room for fear,” Langston Hughes writes in “Subway Rush Hour.” Where urban density meets urban diversity, Hughes argues, racial acceptance stands a chance.

In “Flat American Waltz,” a double sonnet that replicates, in its elaborate, circuitous syntax, an urban bus route, Kevin González reminds us that bus riders enter an American experiment that’s still hurtling forward, herky-jerky and unsure. “Let’s all believe,” he writes, “in the place, / these hard plastic seats are taking us.”

That’s harder to do these days, what with the republic in peril, and I wonder if my nostalgia for buses isn’t just a nostalgia for better times. From 2008 to 2016, I lived in cities and rode buses all the time. Violent insurrections felt foreign, and a skinny Black guy from Chicago was president, buoyed by a coalition — people of color, white liberals, urbanites — that looked a lot like my fellow bus riders.

That’s when my belief in ex omnibus unum — what I’ve come to call this rumbling urge, this latter-day hope, that public transit can rejuvenate public life — was born. But ours is an era of the MAGA caravan and the Google bus, the Uber infiltration and the airplane mask fight. Today I wonder if we can pull the stop cord on our current predicament, hop off, and walk home.

"I wonder if my nostalgia for buses isn’t just a nostalgia for better times." Gryffindor/Wikimedia Commons

But I wallow. I detour. At such moments, I remind myself that any good poem exists in the now and the after. I think of Allen Ginsberg’s “In the Baggage Room at Greyhound,” a poem in which the poet — depressed, working as a luggage clerk — “realized shuddering / these thoughts were not eternity.” Or I consider the school bus, which is, for so many, the first taste of shared transit.

And I remind myself that I’ve lived a privileged life, a life where the bus is a study, not a slog, while Michael Spence drove a Seattle bus for 30 years and then documented his experience in “The Bus Driver’s Threnody.” Or I’ll reread Terrance Hayes’s “Woofer (When I Consider the African-American).” It begins when the poet forgets his “father’s warning about meeting women / at bus stops.”

Poetry lifts us and persists past us. It time-travels. It makes you miss your stop. And when the era seems hell-bent on collision and you’re forced to watch it, bracing for an impact that you cannot avert, poetry reminds you that others have lived through worse. “I am with you . . . ,” Walt Whitman writes in “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry,” “Just as you feel when you look on the river and sky, so I felt.” This from a guy who survived the Civil War. Who saw the limbs piled high.

But it’s not Whitman I’d choose for a seatmate on a long bus ride. No, that would be Elizabeth Bishop, whose shoulder I’d look over, sharing her prismatically sure vision of the world.

Take “The Moose,” the poem in which she and a busload of passengers spot the animal in the middle of the road. The driver stops. No one moves. “Why, why do we feel / (we all feel) this sweet / sensation of joy?” she writes, as the moose loiters, majestically unaware. Because we’re in this together. Because we’ll soon be moving on.

Derek Mong is a poet and assistant professor of English at Wabash College, in Crawfordsville, Ind. His latest collection is “The Identity Thief,” excerpts of which can be found at derekmong.com. A version of this essay was originally published by Zócalo Public Square.