Anya Zupkofska zeros in, leads Nobles girls’ hockey to NEPSAC championship game

The Bulldogs have not lost in 1,098 days, since a 4-1 defeat to Kent in the 2019 NEPSAC Division 1 finals.

The sophomore from Braintree stopped all 25 shots she faced, leading No. 2 Nobles to a 1-0 win over No. 6 Tabor at Omni Rink in the semifinals of the NEPSAC Chuck Vernon Tournament. The Bulldogs will look to defend their 2020 title, traveling to face No. 1 Williston Northampton in the championship game Sunday.

Following a mistake-free game of volleying a soccer ball pregame, Anya Zupkofska knew she was locked in.

Zupkofska showcased stellar puck-tracking abilities, remaining calm with bodies around the net and finding shots through traffic. The sophomore goaltender wasted little motion as to not overextend herself to make an initial save, ensuring that she was never out of position.

Advertisement

“At the beginning of the playoffs, [assistant coach Steve Cedorchuk] told me that it was just another game,” Zupkofska said. “I think about that before every period and it calms me down.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Noble & Greenough players react after Olivia Maffeo's shot beats Tabor goalie Rebecca Mullahy. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Bulldogs (26-0-3) excelled at exiting the zone cleanly, rarely turning the puck over in their end. The wealth of experience and playing in high-pressure situations paid dividends, as the team remained calm under pressure, blocking shots and keeping the majority of the offensive opportunities from the Seawolves (15-5-4) on the perimeter.

The Bulldogs struck in the first period and never let go of the advantage. Sophomore Olivia Maffeo, a Canton resident, jammed home a loose puck in a sea of bodies from a rebound off a shot by freshman Molly MacCurtain, a resident of Reading.

“The puck came out to me and I just put it away,” Maffeo said. “I actually couldn’t see it go in because everyone was out front.”

A converted defenseman, Maffeo has scored 19 goals this season. Maffeo scored the game-winning goal in overtime Wednesday, lifting the Bulldogs to a 3-2 win over No. 7 St. Paul’s.

Advertisement

“We put her up front in the middle of the year to give us a little more of an offensive punch,” said Nobles coach Tom Resor, who has led the Bulldogs to 21 Independent School League titles in his 22 years at the helm. “She’s got such a good sense for the game. She plays so hard, is incredibly talented, and has such a high hockey IQ.”

Tabor's Elizabeth Greeley (left) skates the puck up ice as Noble & Greenough's Ellie Mabardy gives chase. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Williston Northampton 3, Phillips Andover 2 — Monique Lyons netted two goals, including the game winner in overtime, and Emily Crovo scored for the Wildcats (23-1) in the semifinal round tilt.

NEPSAC Dorothy Howard (Small)

New Hampton 2, Vermont Academy 1 — Casey Chesner scored twice, including the winner in overtime to propel the third-seeded Huskies (11-4) to the semifinal round win.

Rivers 2, Dexter Southfield 1 — Anna Miller scored in regulation and Britt Nawrocki found the back of the net in overtime to clinch the semifinal round victory for the visiting Red Wings (12-6-1).

NEPSAC Patsy Odden (Large)

Deerfield 2, Governor’s Academy 1 — Mia Goetzke scored for the Big Green (10-5-5) in the semifinal round victory.

MIAA Division 2 State

Duxbury 1, Framingham 0 — The top-seeded Dragons (18-2-2) outlasted the No. 32 Flyers (9-8-5) at The Bog in Kingston. Junior captain and catalyst Ayla Abban delivered with 11:44 left in the first, off an assist from McKenna Colella, to put Duxbury ahead early.

Advertisement

Framingham freshman goalie Liz Luong was masterful in net with 34 saves. The Dragons never put the game out of reach, but they ultimately didn’t have to.

“It’s a good reminder that once you’re in tournament, it doesn’t matter once your rank is,” Duxbury senior Ava Rabeni said. “All that matters is the win. It’s good to go back to practice Monday knowing we have a target on our back.”

Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said the performance from Luong was one of the best, if not the best, he’s seen in his 10 years coaching high school hockey. He’s pleased with his team’s effort and grateful that the Dragons prevailed despite Luong’s brilliance.

Framingham coach Casey Diana was proud of Luong and the entire team. The Flyers made the tournament for the first time in eight years and won a game for the first time in 12.

“I think our team really embodies what being from Framingham is all about,” Diana said. “If we get down, we get back up and fight until the end. Our group this year did that every second of every game. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from them.”

Duxbury will face No. 16 seed Falmouth in the Round of 16.

Natick 5, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Senior center Colleen Quirk scored her 26th and 27th goals of the season, tying the Natick single-season goals record and leading the fifth-seeded Redhawks (13-6-2) to the victory at William Chase Arena.

“It definitely feels great,” the captain said. “We have a really small team and a very young team, and we put in a ton of hard work all season, so to feel like it’s paying off now is amazing.”

Advertisement

Junior forward Emma Tavilla buried her own rebound for the lead 30 seconds into the game and the Redhawks never looked back. Freshman forward Maggie Connors scored, and senior captain Caroline Gates added an empty-netter from the other end of the rink. Junior defenseman Makenna Doucette assisted on the first three goals and freshman Ellie Beigel earned the shutout, making a few big saves to keep Natick in control.

“Everybody’s bought in,” coach Bruce Ihloff said. “It was probably one of the most fun years I’ve had coaching. Everybody competes hard, even in practice, and it shows up in games.”

Norwell 4, King Philip 2 — When Norwell coach Tori Dinger entered the locker room postgame, a remix of Jay Z and Alicia Keys’s “Empire State of Mind” was blaring with the players dancing wildly. Dinger decided to join them and a full-blown dance party broke out.

On the back of a hat trick by junior Maddie McDonald, No. 30 Norwell had every reason to celebrate, downing No. 3 King Philip in a huge Division 2 first-round upset at Foxboro Sports Center. The Clippers advance to face No. 19 Malden Catholic in the second round.

“When we had gone into the locker room pregame, we knew that we were a heavy underdog,” said Dinger, in her first year at the helm of her alma mater after captaining the Clippers in 2013. “But we wanted to showcase all that we worked for all year. We had one game to showcase that hard work.”

Advertisement

McDonald scored twice in the second period and capped off the hat trick with a tally in the third period. At the end of her shift, she took the puck wide on the rush before cutting back to the middle and shooting hard with a purpose, finding the back of the net to put the Clippers (9-10-1) ahead.

“She has determination — she knows what’s at stake,” Dinger said. “She was dog tired at the end of two of those shifts. The girls went wild. They look up to her. Everyone looks to her to see how she’s feeling about everything. Usually, she’s the one that opens the floodgates for us.”

Freshman Penny Sach added a goal and an assist and junior Nicole Prescott made 30 saves in the win, staving off several quality chances from the Warriors (18-5).

Sandwich 5, Burlington 2 — Emma MacPherson and Katie Barrett each notched a goal and an assist for the sixth-seeded Blue Knights (17-4-1) in the first-round win at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Winchester 4, Wellesley 2 — Senior captain Maggie Fortin scored twice, including the game-winner, leading No. 15 Winchester (14-3-4) to a win at O’Brien Rink. Junior Annie Ettenhoffer notched a power play goal and junior Irene Mandile contributed a goal and an assist.

MIAA Division 1 State

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 3, Newburyport 0 — Freshman Amanda Brissenden, sophomore Allie Corrieri, and freshman Caroline Justicz each scored in a win for No. 5 A-B (16-4-3) at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough. Senior captain Cailey Ryan had two assists and senior Max Anderson recorded a shutout. Junior Teagan Wilson made 45 saves for the Clippers (10-9-2).

Billerica/Chelmsford 4, Bishop Stang 3 — Sofia Balan’s winner with 21.5 seconds left made the difference for the No. 21 seed Indians (11-10-0) in a first-round upset over the No. 12 seed Spartans (11-8-2) at Hetland Arena in New Bedford. Billerica/Chelmsford will face No. 5 seed Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield.

Correspondents Trevor Hass reported from Kingston, and AJ Traub from Natick. Correspondents Colin Bannen and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.