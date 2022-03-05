EMass athletes make a run on titles at New England track championships

Nine athletes from Eastern Massachusetts captured individual titles at Saturday’s New England Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Newton North senior Max Klein did not place first, but he crushed the meet record (66 feet, 10 ¼ inches) in the shot with his heave of 67 feet, 8 ¼ inches. He was the runner-up to Woonsocket, R.I. senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (67-11 ½). Fellow Newton North senior Julia Tulimieri (41-5) placed first in the girls’ shot put.
Tewksbury junior Alex Arbogast (6.46) beat his time of 6.53 from last week’s MIAA Meet of Champions to earn first in the 55 meters. Andover senior Jodi Parrott (8.21) and Lawrence senior Jordany Volquez-Grullon (7.31) earned top honors in the girls’ and boys’ 55 meter hurdles, respectively.
Advertisement
Wakefield senior Bradley Diaz (1:21.17) and Medfield senior Alex Lusby (1:34.72) won the 600 for boys and girls, respectively. And in the long jump, Hingham senior Avery Warshaw (21 feet, 10 ½ inches) and Milford junior Kiyanna Sima (18-5) won championships.
Lowell’s relay team of junior Jarlen Arango, senior Matt Morneau, senior David Vandi, and junior Alex Wahpo took first place in the 4x800 meter relay (7:56.19). Freshman Rahma Giwa, junior Ashlynn Witt, and seniors Emily Raymond and Michaella Namiotka of Wachusett ran the 4x400 relay in 4:00.80 to win the event.
BOYS
New England Championships
at Reggie Lewis Center
55m — 1. Alex Arborgast, Tewksbury, 0:06.46; 2. Gregory Seraus, Champlain Valley Union (Vt.), 0:06.53; 3. Colin Brown, Cheshire (Conn.), 0:06.54.
55m hurdles — 1. Jordany Volquez-Grullon, Lawrence, 0:07.31; 2. Jayden Flaker, Scarborough (Maine), 0:07.42; 3. Easton Tan, Winchester, 0:07.45.
300m — 1. Gianluca Bianchi, Greenwich (Conn.), 0:35.36; 2. Andrew Farr, Gorham (Maine), 0:35.4; 3. Brett Earle, Quabbin, 0:35.58.
600m — 1. Bradley Diaz, Wakefield, 1:21.17; 2. Hatim Boukhtam, Quincy, 1:21.33; 3. Pedro Mayol, St. Raphael, 1:22.79.
Advertisement
1000m — 1. Devan Kipyego, St. Raphael, 2:28.65; 2. Kaden Kluth, Portsmouth (R.I.), 2:28.72; 3. Zachary Barry, Scarborough (Maine), 2:29.28.
Mile — 1. Jacob Connolly, East Greenwich (R.I.), 4:13.88; 2. Nikita Omelchenko, Wilbur Cross (Conn.), 4:15.92; 3. Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Academy, 4:15.96.
2-mile — 1. Gavin Sherry, Conard, 8:51.59; 2. Sam Burgess, Framingham, 8:58.61; 3. Callum Sherry, Conard, 9:01.34.
High jump — 1. Timothy Watson, Simsbury (Conn.), 6 feet 9 inches; 2. Brogan Madden, Algonquin, 6-5; 3. Duke Quermorllue, Norwalk (Conn.), 6-3.
Long jump — 1. Avery Warshaw, Hingham, 21 feet 10.5 inches; 2. Aidan Law, Haddam-Killingworth (Conn.), 21-9.5; 3. Jacob Adams, Fryeburg (Maine), 21-7.
Shot put — 1. Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, Woonsocket (R.I.), 67 feet 11.5 inches; 2. Max Klein, Newton North, 67-8.25; 3. Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse (Conn.), 62-8.5.
4 x 200 — 1. La Salle (R.I.), 1:31.28; 2. Hall (Conn.), 1:31.82; 3. Duxbury, 1:31.86.
4 x 400 — 1. Hall (Conn.), 3:23.84; 2. Greenwich (Conn.), 3:27.33; 3. Classical (R.I.), 3:29.23.
4 x 800 — 1. Lowell, 7:56.19; 2. Staples (Conn.), 7:56.76; 3. Wakefield, 7:59.49.
GIRLS
New England Championships
at Reggie Lewis Center
55m — 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury (Conn.), 0:07.03; 2. Makenna Drouin, Edward Little (Maine), 0:07.2; 3. Nyasia Dailey, Middletown (Conn.), 0:07.25.
55m hurdles — 1. Jodi Parrott, Andover, 0:08.21; 2. Celia Kulis, Wilmington, 0:08.49; 3. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow (Conn.), 0:08.49.
300m — 1. Alanna Smith, Danbury (Conn.), 0:38.22; 2. Anna Connors, Bangor (Maine), 0:39.16; 3. Kylee Bernard, Cambridge, 0:39.61.
600m — 1. Alex Lusby, Medfield, 1:34.72; 2. Brittani Westberry, Windsor (Conn.), 1:35.53; 3. Ruth Brueckner, Missisquoi Valley Union (Vt.), 1:36.67.
Advertisement
1000m — 1. MiaClaire Kezal, Thornton Academy, 2:53.47; 2. Kali Holden, Trumbull (Conn.), 2:54.58; 3. Olivia Birney, Simsbury (Conn.), 2:55.46.
Mile — 1. Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe (Conn.), 5:01.512; 2. Cary Drake, York (Maine), 5:01.515; 3. Caroline Cummings, La Salle (R.I.), 5:02.44.
2-mile — 1. Rachel St. Germain, Somers (Conn.), 10:36.93; 2. Anna Keeley, Fairfield Ludlowe (Conn.), 10:49.61; 3. Katherine Sanderson, Hall (Conn.), 11:02.14.
High jump — 1. Audrey Kirkutis, Conard, 5 feet 7 inches; 2. Shaelyn Murphy, Maloney (Conn.), 5-6; 3. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 5-5.
Long jump — 1. Kiyanni Simas, Milford, 18 feet 5 inches; 2. Mariella Schweitzer, Joel Barlow (Conn.), 18-2.25; 3. Emily Rubio, Pentucket, 17-11.25.
Shot put — 1. Julia Tulimieri, Newton North, 41 feet 5 inches; 2. Marina Perry, Rocky Hill, 39-1.75; 3. Brooke Serak, Bishop Feehan, 38-10.25.
4 x 200 — 1. Mark T Sheehan (Conn), 1:44.04; 2. Danbury (Conn.), 1:44.47; 3. Andover, 1:45.76.
4 x 400 — 1. Wachusett, 4:00.8; 2. Lexington, 4:03.54; 3. Windsor (Conn.), 4:05.27.
4 x 800 — 1. Glastonbury (Conn.), 0:09.29; 2. Brookline, 9:30.36; 3. Weymouth, 9:31.16.