EMass athletes make a run on titles at New England track championships

Nine athletes from Eastern Massachusetts captured individual titles at Saturday’s New England Indoor Track & Field Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Newton North senior Max Klein did not place first, but he crushed the meet record (66 feet, 10 ¼ inches) in the shot with his heave of 67 feet, 8 ¼ inches. He was the runner-up to Woonsocket, R.I. senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan (67-11 ½). Fellow Newton North senior Julia Tulimieri (41-5) placed first in the girls’ shot put.

Tewksbury junior Alex Arbogast (6.46) beat his time of 6.53 from last week’s MIAA Meet of Champions to earn first in the 55 meters. Andover senior Jodi Parrott (8.21) and Lawrence senior Jordany Volquez-Grullon (7.31) earned top honors in the girls’ and boys’ 55 meter hurdles, respectively.