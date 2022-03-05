Even late equalizer can’t deny Bruins from victorious finish to road trip in Columbus

The goal came on a two-man advantage, Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins already on the bench when Nick Foligno took a minor penalty with 31 seconds to play. The Bruins appeared to have the win put away with 5:02 to go, when Patrice Bergeron made a power-play tap in for a 4-3 lead.

The victory sent the Bruins home with a 5-1-0 record on one of the club’s most successful road trips in years. That despite ex-Flyer Jacob Voracek sending the finale into overtime with his blistering slapper through traffic with three seconds to go in regulation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Pastrnak scored the lone goal in the shootout, handing the Bruins a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night at Nationwide Arena.

The win, Boston’s seventh in its last eight games, moved the Bruins (34-18-4) to within two points of the Maple Leafs for the No. 3 spot in the Atlantic Division standings. They are also 13 points ahead of the Blue Jackets in CBJ’s fight to pick off a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman, who emerged as the club’s No. 1 goalie on this trip with four victories, turned back 20 of 24 shots (plus all three in the shootout) and improved his record to 15-7-3.

Jake DeBrusk, Erik Haula, and Craig Smith had the Bruins other goals. Smith’s, his fourth in the last two games, pulled the Bruins into a 3-3 tie with 4:40 gone in the third. Defenseman Connor Clifton, freewheeling down the right wing, carried deep along the wall and relayed straight into the slot for a blitzing Smith to mash home a doorstep forehander for the equalizer.

Rarely faced with a deficit during their first five games on the road trip, the Bruins again scored the night’s opening goal, a tip by DeBrusk, but otherwise spent much of the first two periods trying to pull even with the Blue Jackets.

DeBrusk’s goal, his eighth in the last eight games, came off a sizzling Brad Marchand wrister from the slot, with both DeBrusk and Patrice Bergeron camped at the top of the paint looking to make the tip. It was DeBrusk who got a piece of it, directing it by CBJ tender Elvis Merzlikins 10:39 into the first.

The goal came all of 11 seconds after a touching video tribute to Foligno, the Bruins’ winger who played more than eight years here and captained the Blue Jackets. Watching as he sat on the dasher in front of the Bruins bench, Foligno (at Bergeron’s urging) skated to center ice to take a bow when the video ended.

The crowd loved it. As did Foligno.

Just more than six minutes after the DeBrusk tip, Gustav Nyquist sniped home the equalizer with a perfect shot from low in the right wing circle. The puck at the end of his stick, Nyquist released his shot just as Swayman dipped to cover the bottom of the net, and the shot beat him at 16:57 to the top right corner, glove-side high over his left shoulder.

Like Swayman, Nyquist is a UMaine alum. The speedy winger had the better of the Black Bear showdown.

It appeared the two sides would head to the break at 1-1 until Vladislav Gavrikov struck for the Blue Jackets’ first lead of the night 60 seconds before the intermission. After an initial shot up high was blocked in front of Swayman, Gavrikov sunk down low from his D spot, switching with Max Domi, and was left with a wide open left side to pot his third of the season.

Swayman allowed only three goals total in his three previous wins on the trip. By the end of the second, the Blue Jackets equaled in 40 minutes what San Jose, LA, and Vegas produced over 180.

However, the Bruins did pull even again, 2-2, only 1:51 into the second when Haula raced in on right wing during a delayed penalty call. With little pressure from the Columbus defense, the speedster closed to short range and beat Merzlikins with a short wrister through the five hole.

Play began to get a little chippy near the six-minute mark when Marchand, racing in on a shorthanded attempt, dipped low on his rush move and upended prized defenseman Zach Werenski, who went tumbling out of control into the net.

Marchand was fortunate not be called for a low-bridge move. Werenski was fortunate not to have been seriously hurt, as was Merzlikins, who jumped high in his crease like a carnival clown to avoid getting clobbered by the sliding Werenski.

It was Werenski, with 5:32 to go in the second, who delivered the 3-2 lead, connecting on a power play with Foligno in the box for slashing. The smooth skater closed slightly from his point position and wristed home a shot that initially appeared to be tipped by Boone Jenner at the top of the crease.

The Bruins were forced to enter the third period down for only the second time in the last 11 games.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.