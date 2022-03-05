Fan favorite Tacko Fall continues to hope he finds the right fit in the NBA

Before he’s able to reach the bleacher seats, Fall is approached by autograph seekers, kids, adults, and employees at Cleveland’s Wolstein Center who want to get a picture with the 7-foot-6-inch center/celebrity/insurance pitchman.

One fan instructs the photographer to turn the camera phone vertical to catch a full body shot of Fall, who is used to the attention. Fall is comfortable in his own skin.

But he also wants to prove he’s more than just a novelty or a sideshow, more than just a fan favorite because such a large man is attempting to compete with the world’s greatest athletes. Fall, who was on a two-way contract with the Celtics for two years, is playing with Cleveland’s G League affiliate, trying to get another NBA opportunity.

“You want to be able to get the opportunity to show what you can do,” he told the Globe. “In my opinion, the G League is more fast-paced than the NBA and the biggest thing I’ve had to fight in my career is can I keep up with the best in the game at my size. Can you move? I’ve shown plenty of times that I can run the floor and move my feet. Keep showcasing and when I get the opportunity to play in more NBA games, keep showing that on a consistent basis.

“I actually believe I can play at this level and I know there’s a lot of people who believe that. It’s having the right opportunity at the right time.”

Fall has played in 37 NBA games (228 minutes), averaging 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocked shots. A summer league sensation in 2019 after going undrafted, Fall was signed to a two-way contract by the Celtics as a project.

Although he improved over two years, it was not enough to earn a standard NBA contract. The Celtics never felt comfortable playing Fall in long stretches, and he eventually joined the Cavaliers on a training camp contract, making the roster to begin this season.

Tacko Fall is hoping to carve out a role in the NBA as he continues to ply his trade in the G League. Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

Fall played in 11 games for Cleveland but was waived when the Cavaliers made deals to enhance the roster. He joined the Charge and has played in 12 games, averaging 13.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.7 blocked shots. Fall played in front of several NBA scouts and officials during All-Star weekend against the Ignite, hoping that a club will view him as more than someone to guard inbounds passes. He wants to play.

“It’s a grind, especially where you know the things you’re capable of and it’s a matter of being with the right team, the right fit and the right time,” he said. “I know these guys know what I can do on both sides of the floor, especially defensively. Just being ready and next time I’m in the position to contribute, make sure I do that. But it’s a lot of ups and downs and try to stay up as much as possible and be consistent. I’m very grateful for the opportunities that I have and all the blessings that I have.

“I know these guys believe in me, coach [J.B.] Bickerstaff has always been a big fan of mine. I have a spot here for a whole year. I might as well stay here, you never know what can happen. I’ve been put in a lot of different situations, so all the stints are good for my growth and being able to expand. All the situations in Boston and Cleveland are good for my growth.”

Fall remains popular in Boston, especially for his affable personality, community contributions, and also an insurance commercial that is airing the past few months. He has fond memories of Boston and the Celtics.

He hung out with Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams at All-Star Weekend and still receives texts from Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge.

“I still love Boston to this day and those guys are like my lifetime friends,” Fall said. “Those guys like JT, Grant, Jaylen [Brown], all of those guys are like my best friends. I would have loved for it to work out but a lot of changes happened, coach Brad wasn’t the coach anymore and they were looking for other stuff. I can still go to Boston and feel like it’s my home, whether it’s with the Celtics or with the people there. I’m very grateful for the time that I spent there.”

The journey continues. Fall won’t stop giving up on his dream. He has improved over the years, gotten in better shape, and become more reliable. But a game that’s for the versatile and athletic, a game that’s phasing out the traditional center, may not have much space for Fall.

But he won’t stop trying. He knows he’s a role model, a gentle giant with a bright smile, someone who can change a life with just a few words or a low-five.

“Gratefulness, that God put in the position that people look up to me,” he said. “For me, I try to represent myself in the best way possible, try to represent my family and especially my country. That’s what I’m focused on.”

PLANE TRUTH?

WNBA travel conditions blasted

Star Liz Cambage has long spoken out about the travel conditions faced by WNBA players throughout the season. Ethan Miller/Getty

The WNBA is becoming like the NBA. Free agent signings are drawing national attention. Big-name players are changing teams and shifting the power structure of the league. The most notable signing was cornerstone center Liz Cambage by the Los Angeles Sparks, who were left embarrassed after pushing previous franchise player Candace Parker out and eventually watching her lead the Chicago Sky to the WNBA title.

Cambage is one of the more outspoken players in the league, especially on how players are treated (or mistreated, in her opinion) in comparison with their NBA counterparts. Cambage has been adamant for years about the meager travel conditions for WNBA players, who travel on commercial flights. Some league governors who want to purchase charter flights have been told they are not allowed.

“I played overseas and I know the standard athletes period should be treated so it’s hard to come here and fly economy, fly exit rows,” Cambage said. “I’m 6 [feet] 8 but again I love to hoop, I love to ball, and I love to have a good time. It ain’t so bad having to upgrade my ticket when I make money off the floor as well. I’m very lucky but if I wasn’t working so hard off the court, that’s coming out of my paycheck, every road trip, an upgrade, when it should just be the standard.

“We’re not asking for private jets, even though our owners have been told no. We were on a 5:30 bus to the airport to get back to Vegas for Game 5 of the playoffs. You’re not going to get the best out of athletes if they’re treated like that.”

While the WNBA just received a $75 million boon from investors that include chief executive officer of the Globe Linda Pizzuti Henry, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert would not commit to improving those travel conditions.

“There’s nobody that wants to upgrade all of the player experience [more] than myself,” Engelbert said. “As we think about what economic model you need, and some of these leagues who have charter travel have been around 75, 100, 105 years. We just hit our 25th, so going into our 26th. We’re working very hard. As you know, I did pay for some charter travel during the playoffs when it made sense last year.”

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert had to address the controversy around the league's travel issues this week. Ethan Miller/Getty

There was a report this past week that the New York Liberty were fined $500,000 by the league for chartering flights in the second half of last season. Engelbert said she wants all 12 governors to be able to afford that luxury.

“This is an expense that is very high,” she said. “We’d love to do it, but that’s why we’ve got to deploy this capital. We need to have some growth and then hopefully longer term we’ll be able to afford more around this area. There’s nobody that wants this more than me, but you have to be very thoughtful, again, how you grow revenue and how it drops to the bottom line and then you can afford it. You have to get the women’s valuation model right, the ecosystem, so that we get better media rights fees and better sponsorship dollars and better value for our assets, and then that drives more revenue and then you can afford it.

“It’s just an economic model discussion. I realize the players don’t necessarily view it that way, but that is how you grow a league and get those additional benefits, is to work on transforming the economic model.”

Cambage said she’s going to continue to lobby for player rights and privileges. WNBA players are battling for salary increases and league expansion.

“Everything I’m saying, I’m not just sitting around bitching just because I have a view,” Cambage said. “I want the best for women, period. I don’t care if you’re in the WNBA. I don’t care if you’re in college. I don’t care if you’re in high school. I want the best for you and that’s why I use my voice. Change will happen. They’ll probably have private jets and I’ll be retired. That’s the standard it should be. I want to see women get what they deserve and everybody get to their work comfortably. It’s hard for me not to say something if I need to say it.

“There’s so many great stories to be told in this league and we’re not connecting in the right way. There’s so much opportunity and so many owners that want to be more and more. [Las Vegas owner] Marc Davis is the man. I’ve never worked with an owner who has wanted to put more into this league and told no. We’ve got to work out better ways to give the players more.”

BIGGER IS NOT BETTER

Market has shifted for well-managed teams

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies are thriving in one of the NBA's smaller markets. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Once upon a time, the NBA was a league dominated by big-market teams. A decade ago all the premium free agents wanted to play in Los Angeles or Miami or New York. Before the collective bargaining agreement, small-market owners pushed for more salary equity among players and the ability to keep their own free agents with more lucrative offers than the competition.

The result has been titles by teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. The Phoenix Suns are rising in the Western Conference. And the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to maintain consistency. Star players are finding success in smaller markets and the salary structure has allowed players such as Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay with their respective teams for their entire careers.

Meanwhile, Ja Morant has become a franchise cornerstone in Memphis, turning that organization into a potential NBA Finals contender.

“I think we’re doing much better than we did historically,” commissioner Adam Silver said. “When you think about over the 75 years of this league, I think roughly over the first 65 years of this league, I think three teams won 60 percent of the championships, and over the last 11 years, roughly, you’ve had eight different teams win championships, including most recently Milwaukee, a so-called small market.”

The equity in the league shifted the emphasis on market size to how well the organization is run. The Knicks and Lakers are suffering because they have been mismanaged. Teams such as the Grizzlies and Suns have made more astute roster decisions.

“Ideally, based on some of the issues I talked about earlier in terms of becoming more global, more digital, that it will become less important what the actual size of that market is,” Silver said. “I mean, look at the team that they’re building here in Cleveland. I think for those players, my sense is if only I were in a larger market, somehow that would change my fortunes. Because I think with a global footprint for this league, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is a perfect example, the notion that if he went to a market from my standpoint that had a million more people that somehow would put him in a different position commercially or from a basketball standpoint makes no sense.”

Of course, cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and San Francisco may appear more attractive than San Antonio, Salt Lake City, or Charlotte, but the premise that bigger markets attract the best players is now a fallacy. The Cavaliers, Bucks, Suns, Nuggets, and Grizzles are having standout seasons despite numerous injuries.

The NBA and its owners wanted teams to be successful depending on how they were managed, and that has become the case, and Silver’s primary goal.

“I recognize there’s still differences in markets in this league,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not necessarily even a function of size. It’s climate or taxation or quality of entertainment in the city. There are different variables, but I think there’s been a leavening around the league. I don’t hear that discussion as much where the league is divided in so-called large markets and small markets. In fact, if you do that division, we’re then largely a league of small markets because there’s only a few cities that are truly large in the US.

“I think it’s positive in the direction we’re going. There may be better ways to help distribute the players to create more parity around the league. Those are things when we do sit down with the players I’m sure we’ll talk about, but I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made.”

Layups

The Celtics picked up guard Nik Stauskas out of the G League this week to help their backcourt depth. Carlos Osorio

The buyout market wasn’t as lucrative for contending teams as expected, with D.J. Augustin, Tristan Thompson, and DeAndre Jordan changing teams but little else. The reason is the play-in tournament. There are only five teams out of 30 that don’t think they have a chance for the play-in tournament — Indiana, Detroit, and Orlando in the East, and Oklahoma City and Houston in the West. The remaining 25 teams have playoff hopes, which reduces the desire to buy out veteran players on expiring contracts, meaning players who would have been available in previous years are staying put. The Celtics, until signing Nik Stauskas, who was not a buyout player but a free agent playing in the G League, were tepid regarding the buyout market. They also did not want to bring in a player who was expecting a prominent role but might not break into the rotation … Don’t expect Ben Simmons to return to action soon. Simmons, traded to the Nets in the James Harden deal, is still working through back issues and he might not play this month. It was speculated he could return March 10 against his former team, the 76ers. Simmons has not played basketball in seven months and he has physical issues to overcome even before returning to practice. The Nets could be in trouble despite the return of Kevin Durant from a knee injury. Sharpshooter Joe Harris will miss the rest of the season after a second ankle surgery, and Kyrie Irving still is banned from playing in home games. The Nets are likely headed for the play-in tournament and could potentially have to play at home if they are the seventh or ninth seed, meaning Irving would not be able to play unless New York changes its vaccination mandate … One of the overlooked factors in the Lakers’ miserable season is the lack of availability of free agent signee Kendrick Nunn, who has missed all season with knee issues. Nunn was supposed to add youth and scoring to the Lakers’ backcourt but has yet to play a minute, putting more pressure on veterans such as Russell Westbrook and Avery Bradley. And for those who think the Lakers and Westbrook will be parting ways this summer, he has a $47 million option in his contract he will most certainly exercise because he would get perhaps the mid-level exception on the open market as a free agent.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.