JC Frates, Dartmouth boys’ hockey net big overtime win over Westwood

The Indians (16-4-1) had battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to take a 3-2 advantage late in the third period. Wolverines senior Matt Foley tied the game with 35 seconds remaining to send the game to overtime, giving the visitors all of the momentum. With just over four minutes to play in four-on-four overtime, senior Damien Medeiros sprung Frates in the neutral zone, setting up the game-winning goal.

Senior JC Frates’s top-corner snipe in overtime propelled the No. 12 Indians past No. 21 Westwood, 4-3, at Hetland Arena in New Bedford in the first round of the Division 2 state tournament.

Each time that Dartmouth had its back against the wall Saturday, the team found an answer.

“It was a great shot and a great way to end the game,” Dartmouth coach Mike Cappello said. “It was a great high school hockey game, all around. I’m most proud of our ability to come back and react when the team was down.”

Sophomore Ashton Machado, who has played in every game this season, earned the win in his first career playoff game. Machado made several key saves at the start of overtime, keeping his team alive.

“He’s pretty mentally tough and we’re really fortunate to have a goalie as good as him,” Cappello said. “He’s an athletic kid and he kept us in that game.”

In addition to his assist on the game-winner, Medeiros scored a shorthanded goal to put the Indians on the board, blocking a shot and scoring on the ensuing rush.

Duxbury 6, Auburn 0 — After 35 scoreless minutes, the No. 5 Dragons (12-9-2) erupted for six goals in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the No. 28 Rockets in the first-round win at The Bog in Kingston. Brady Glass delivered the eventual winner with 5:49 left in the second, corralling a puck near the net and making a quick move to beat the goalie.

“Massive goal,” Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty said. “If there’s ever a kid you want to have in that moment, with everything he’s gone through, that’s the guy. He’s the heart and soul of our team. He’s the glue.”

Braeden Hulett (two), Tyler Walser, Cormac Weiler, and Will Atallah all converted in the third. Sam Mazanec had a shutout for the Dragons, who will face Dartmouth in the Round of 16. Flaherty credited Auburn for making life difficult for Duxbury, but he believes his group’s depth paid dividends.

“The question was could we go out and put them away?” Flaherty said. “I think we answered that pretty good.”

Quincy 6, Boston Latin 5 — Joe Hennessy lit the lamp in overtime to seal the victory for the 13th-seeded Presidents (12-7-2) in first-round action at Quincy Youth Arena.

Silver Lake 5, Beverly 2 — Mark Kelleher (two goals, three assists), Brett Evans (goal, three assists) and Aidan Murphy (two goals) turned in multi-point games to lead the No. 9 seed Lakers (17-5-0) to a first-round victory at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke. Silver Lake, which scored four times in the second period to break it open, moves on to face No. 25 seed North Attleborough in the next round.

Marshfield's Jack Croft (left) tangles with Lincoln-Sudbury's Cole Martin, DebeeTlumacki

Division 1 State

Archbishop Williams 4, Reading 2 — Jackson Sylvester netted the game winning-goal for the visiting Bishops (13-8-1) in the first-round upset at Burbank Arena. Ben Sylvester and Finn Kelly also scored for 21st-seeded Archbishop Williams.

Arlington 6, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Brendan Hirsch scored a pair of goals and the No. 6 Spy Ponders (17-4-2) cruised to the first-round win at Ed Burns Arena.

Catholic Memorial 5, Arlington Catholic 0 — Tyler Hamilton broke the ice with 1:50 left in the second period for the No. 4 Knights (15-5-1), who added four goals in the third period for the first-round win at Warrior Ice Arena. Tommy Goonan, Ty Magliozzi, Joey Borelli and Dylan LaMonica rounded out the scoring for CM, which got a shutout from Dom Walecka.

Franklin 6, Wellesley 2 — Dylan Marchand netted a hat trick and the No. 19 Panthers (14-8) picked up the first-round road victory at Wellesley Sports Center.

Hingham 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — Senior Wyatt Iaria went 22 regular-season games without finding the net for the third-seeded Harbormen (19-3-1) before scoring not once, but twice in the first-round win over the 30th-seeded Pioneers at the Canton Ice House.

“I’ve been working hard all season and I like how I scored, when we needed it the most, so that feels good,” said Iaria, the team’s fourth-line center.

Iaria tipped home a Chase McKenna offering 3:04 into the first to provide Hingham with all the offense it needed before supplying a dagger at 3:40 of the third. Ryan Burns also scored in the first period for the Harbormen and Billy Jacobus added an empty netter in the final minute of regulation against St. John’s (5-15-1). Luke Merian made 25 saves for the Hingham shutout.

Marshfield 2, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Will Doherty scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:33 left, Ryland McGlame added an insurance tally with 57.7 seconds to go, and the No. 10 Rams (16-5-2) rode the shutout goaltending of Brady Quackenbush to the first-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

St. Mary’s 3, Chelmsford 2 — After Brady Bullock scored the tying goal with 1:57 to go, Luke Bott netted the winner with 3:29 left in overtime and the No. 15 Spartans (11-7-5) rallied from a 2-0 deficit to knock off the No. 18 Lions at Connery Rink.

Lincoln-Sudbury goalie Logan Herguth kept Marshfield at bay until the final minutes. DebeeTlumacki

Division 3 State

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 7, Cambridge 3 — Liam Fecteau and Devin Dailey each netted a pair of goals for the No. 18 Falcons (21-1), who picked up the first-round road victory at Simoni Memorial Rink. Evan Pereira, Aidan Booth and Noah Bastis added goals for D-R/S, which gets No. 2 seed Scituate next.

Hanover 5, ORR/Fairhaven 0 — Liam Monahan backstopped the third-seeded Hawks (14-7-1) to the first-round win at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Mikey Munroe (two goals), Charlie Cataldo, Ben Lines and Max Dasilva provided the offensive output for Hanover, which hosts Dracut/Tyngsborough in a Round of 16 game Tuesday at Gallo.

Lynnfield 10, Northbridge 0 — Will Steadman had two goals and two assists, Aidan Burke two goals and an assist, and the No. 4 Pioneers (17-3-1) scored seven times in the first period and cruised to the first-round victory. Tyler Scoppettuolo also scored twice for Lynnfield, which hosts Nauset next. Lucas Cook and Drew Damiani added a goal and assist apiece, Jarret Scoppettuolo and Nick Lucich also scored, and Chase Carney had three assists.

Medway 1, Foxborough 0 — Laurence Eaton slammed home a Ryan Gagnon feed with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to propel the sixth-seeded Mustangs (18-3) to the first-round win at Sgt. Pirelli Veteran’s Arena in Franklin.

Nauset 3, North Middlesex 2 — Junior Logan Valine scored with 1:54 remaining in double overtime to lift 13th-seeded Warriors (13-7-1) to the first-round victory at Charles Moore Arena. Nauset advances to play No. 4 Lynnfield (TBD). North Middlesex finishes 10-8-1.

“It took resilience, it took character, it took stick-to-itiveness,” said Nauset interim coach Jake Pickard, who took over the bench after Drew Locke was fired Feb. 10. “The boys really put it together in the last minute and they deserve everything they got.”

Nauset sophomore Cam Connery scored with 32 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 2 and force overtime. Senior Cooper Guiliano gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the first period before TJ Murphy and Jimmy O’Keefe scored goals for North Middlesex. Freshman goaltender Matthew Swanson made 25 saves in the winning effort.

North Quincy 5, Bishop Stang 4 — Senior captain JP Lynch scored with 1:01 left in the second overtime and the No. 24 seed Red Raiders (5-16) stunned the ninth-seeded Spartans (17-3-1) at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

North Reading 3, Triton 1 — Sophomore Luke Baker scored his first career goal, and seniors Cole Lopilato and Andrew Daley added goals for the No. 10 Hornets (14-4-2), who took down their Cape Ann rival at Burbank Ice Arena in Reading. Senior captain Sam Elliott had a strong game in net for North Reading, which faces No. 7 Nashoba in the Round of 16.

Scituate 9, Stoughton/Brockton 1 — Brendan Boyle and Teagen Pratt each found the back of the net twice for the second-seeded Sailors (15-7) in the first-round win at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Division 4 State

Hull/Cohasset 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Hayden Mandfredi, Matt Mahoney and Robbie Casagrande each tallied a goal and an assist for 14th-seeded Hull/Cohasset (12-8-1) in the first-round win at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth. Luke Dunham also lit the lamp, helping lock up Hull/Cohasset’s second-round matchup with No. 3 Stoneham (Tuesday, 6 p.m.).

Dedham 4, Fitchburg/Monty Tech 2 — Senior captain Brendan Stamm netted a hat trick to propel the 15th-seeded Marauders (10-11) to the come-from-behind, first-round victory at Bliss Flood Omni Rink.

Norwell 4, Greenfield 0 — Five-plus minutes of action was all Norwell needed to dispatch Greenfield, but it took more than an hour of real time to do so following a lengthy delay caused by a broken panel of glass. Griffin Vetrano put the top-seeded Clippers (19-1) ahead with 13:28 left in the third period, but the celebration got a little too rowdy when Vetrano crashed into the glass in front of the Norwell student section, causing it to shatter. Nearly an hour later, Nolan Petrucelli, Timothy Ward, and Vetrano delivered within a span of two minutes to eliminate the No. 32 seed Green Wave (13-6-2). Quinn Devin had the shutout for the Clippers. Norwell will face 16 seed Dover-Sherborn/Weston in the Round of 16.

Sandwich 4, Abington 1 — Caleb Richardson scored twice and Jack Connolly and Colin McIver each lit the lamp once for the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (14-4-3) in the first-round victory at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Watertown 12, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Alec Banosian, Mauricio Souza and James Erickson each had a pair of goals for the second-seeded Raiders (11-9-1). Jared Norton posted the shutout and Dante Cosco scored his first varsity goal in the first-round win at John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Winthrop 4, Rockport 0 — Freshman Michael Holgersen scored twice, senior captain Joe Hayes and senior James Sicurella added goals, and the No. 5 hosts (11-9-1) prevailed in a first-round matchup of Vikings at Larsen Rink.

Division Martin/Earl

Kent 7, Phillips Exeter 3 — Jake Kraft found the back of the net four times and Gio DiGiulian, Cole Watson, and Dante Palombo each scored once for the host Lions (19-9-1) in the semifinal round win.

Division Piatelli/Simmons

Pomfret 1, St. Mark’s 0 — Declan Chapman lit the lamp halfway through the second period, providing enough offense for the visiting Griffins (11-5-4), who rode a 47-save performance from Kellen Beauton to the semifinal round win.

Division Stuart/Corkery

Belmont Hill 4, Avon Old Farms 2 — Senior Jack Houser registered a goal and an assist for the third-seeded Sextants (16-3-2) in the semifinal victory at Jennings Fairchild Rink in Avon.

Correspondents Trevor Hass reported from Kingston, Jake Levin reported from Canton, and Brad Joyal from Orleans, and correspondent Joseph Pohoryles also contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.