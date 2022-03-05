Jeremy Swayman appears to be the clear No. 1 goaltender for Bruins

“The rest of the way , I think, is too far out to call,” Cassidy said following the club’s morning workout at Nationwide Arena. “But it’s trending that he’ll get more starts. That’s what we’ve seen the last couple of weeks.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Bruins wrapped up their longest trip of the season here Saturday night, with no more guess work necessary around how Bruce Cassidy intends to divvy up the goaltending workload for the remainder of the season.

Swayman, quickly making himself a legit candidate in the Rookie of the Year discussion, was in net here for his 25th start this season. More telling, it was his fourth start on the six-game trip, a journey that began in Seattle, with Cassidy noting before puck drop at Climate Pledge Arena that Swayman had moved slightly ahead of Linus Ullmark for the No. 1 spot.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With three starts in the trip’s first five games, and five consecutive wins heading into the game vs. the Blue Jackets, the job clearly had become Swayman’s to keep.

Advertisement

“We’re kind of in that timeframe of the year where the lineup is settling in, right?” said Cassidy. “There were a lot of unknowns at the start. We sorted through different positions, and that’s where we’re getting to now. So you may see a little more of that with our goaltending as well. That’s production oriented as well — hopefully that stays consistent for both of them and Ullmark can push Sway with his starts.”

Swayman was back in net only some 48 hours after turning back 34 of 36 shots Thursday night in a 5-2 win at Vegas. He entered the evening with a 6-1-1 mark in his eight starts in the post-Tuukka Rask era and his .930 save percentage for the season ranked second in the league only to Rangers phenom Ilya Shesterkin (.940) for goalies with at least 25 appearances.

Advertisement

After Ullmark started the trip with a win over the Kraken, Swayan posted back-to-back wins over San Jose and Los Angeles, yielding but one goal in the 50 shots he faced across both nights. He has grown increasingly confident with each start, allowing fewer high-danger rebounds and has proven more adept at handling the puck in exchanges with his defensemen (still considered one of his growth areas by the coaching staff).

Taking control of the No. 1 job in his rookie season has been a pattern for Swayman, 23, dating to his AAA minor league days in Colorado, then during his one year in the USHL (Sioux Falls), and then again at the University of Maine. If he were to make two-thirds of the starts the remainder of the way, he would enter the postseason with upward of 45 starts, positioning him to be the go-to guy for the playoffs.

The six-game road trip in March will have set the stage.

“I haven’t seen any regression,” said Cassidy, offering an overview of Swayman’s tenure with the club, which began less than a year ago with his April 6 win in Philadelphia. “I think he’s been pretty consistent. If there’s an off night, he tends to bounce back quickly. His practice habits have not changed. He’s a hard-working guy, win or lose. His demeanor hasn’t changed … but he was pretty good here last year for us, we just needed a bigger book on him and we’re getting that now.”

Advertisement

Homecoming for Foligno

The night was a homecoming for ex-Blue Jacket Nick Foligno, who grew into the captaincy here in his 599-game tenure.

“I have so many great memories of my time here,” said the affable winger, who has become a dependable fourth-line contributor in his first season in Black and Gold. “Just the people I got to work with, so much respect for the organization, from the top down … really nice to come back and celebrate that.”

Foligno, 34, was flipped to Toronto last April, the Maple Leafs hoping he would help them get over the playoff hump. It turned into a short, disappointing stay, leading him to sign a two-year UFA deal with the Bruins last summer.

Due in part to injury, and his challenge to keep up foot speed, Foligno spends most of his time on the fourth line, usually with Tomas Nosek and Curtis Lazar (back in the lineup here). It’s a role Cassidy believes still could expand, be it in March and April, or when the intensity ratchets higher in the playoffs.

“It looks like he’s more comfortable on the left side right now,” said Cassidy. “Still playing important minutes for us. Had some power play time … now probably more penalty kill. But his leadership is excellent. Guys like [Patrice Begeron and Brad Marchand] are natural leaders, but they’re playing 20 minutes a night, in every situation, they have to look after themselves.”

Advertisement

Foligno, with more time on his hands, has not been timid about being a voice, both in the room and on the bench.

“That’s where Nick’s been second to none for us in that regard,” noted Cassidy. “He’s willing to say stuff in the room, say stuff on the bench, at times when those guys need a little break —and we might have missed that last year.”

Blue Jackets to retire Nash’s number

Opening faceoff was delayed by close to a half-hour because of a pregame ceremony in which ex-Blue Jacket great Rick Nash raised his No. 61 to the Nationwide rafters. The hulking winger ended his career with the Bruins at age 34, a years-long series of concussions leading him to call it quits just weeks after the Bruins added him in a swap with the Rangers at the Feb. 2018 trade deadine … Defenseman Urho Vaakanainen, on the sideline since Feb. 19, has begun skating, said Cassidy, though it’s doubtful he’d rejoin the lineup for Monday night’s game at the Garden vs. the Kings …The Buins entered with only two goals from the defensive corps (both by Brandon Carlo) in the last 14 games. Charlie McAvoy, 7-27—34 for the season, had not scored since Jan. 28 in Arizona.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.