A look at some high-profile unrestricted free agents with the NHL trade deadline approaching

The Lightning, with a chance this spring to pocket their third consecutive Cup, have been masterful card players around the deadline in recent years, particularly with key February swaps in 2020 and ‘21 that helped secure both titles.

These next two weeks on the NHL calendar don’t hold the suspense of a Game 7, but as the March 21 trade deadline approaches, these are the days that often determine if the postseason will turn out to be a club’s bang or bust.

In February 2020, they stabilized the forward attack by acquiring a pair of centers, Blake Coleman from New Jersey and Barclay Goodrow from San Jose. Both eventually left as unrestricted free agents, Coleman to the Flames and Goodrow to the Rangers, but they were essential to each of Tampa’s Cup titles.

Total cost for the two acquisitions: a couple of prospects (including former first-round winger Nolan Foote) and a pair of Round 1 draft picks (Nos. 20 and 31). No prospect surrendered in that bunch has led to any regret in the Lightning front office.

A three-way deal at last season’s deadline added David Savard, ex- of the Blue Jackets, to the back line for only a fourth-round pick. Now with the Canadiens, Savard didn’t have the impact of Messrs. Coleman or Goodrow, but he was a solid, consistent contributor, pitching in with five assists in his 20 playoff games last spring. Maybe they win without him. Maybe not. The Habs liked enough of what they saw to sign him for four years and $14 million last summer.

Outside of the deadline process, the Bolts also made solid, low-cost moves to bring in short-timers Kevin Shattenkirk (bought out by the Rangers) and Zach Bogosian (a forgotten part in Buffalo) for more beef on the back end. They soon left, too, but Bogosian returned this year after a year’s dalliance in Toronto and now the ex-Thrasher first-rounder (No. 3 in 2008) could pick up a second ring.

Coleman and Goodrow arrived in Tampa with another season remaining on their existing contracts, but often it’s the players earmarked as UFAs who will create the greatest deadline buzz.

That, too, comes with caveats. Prime example: Patrice Bergeron.

As of today, the Bruins’ captain is free to walk this summer, with GM Don Sweeney netting nothing in return. Such would be the case, too, if Bergeron decides to retire at age 37 in July. Would the Bruins deal him here at the deadline? No. With Bergeron in the lineup, they have a shot at winning the Cup this spring. With him dealt on or before March 21, that chance drops to zero. He’s a hold, no matter how bittersweet a Hub farewell could be this summer.

The Predators seem determined to hold onto Filip Forsberg in the last year of his deal. Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

A similar situation holds true in Nashville, where veteran left winger Filip Forsberg is at the end of his six-year, $36 million deal. He wants to stay, preferring not to test the UFA market. GM David Poile has been adamant about keeping the slick, gritty Swede. Forsberg may lack Bergeron’s overall gravitas and dimension in that Predators’ lineup, but they’re a postseason flatline with him gone. Even worse, they may not even qualify as a wild card if they wheel him.

Forsberg stays put, giving Poile a few months to decide if he cares enough to bump him into that $8 million-$9 million stratosphere where fellow Predators Matt Duchene and Roman Josi currently fly.

Advertisement

Thoughts on 10 other high-profile impending UFAs as the March 21 3 p.m. (Eastern) deadline approaches, each with their current cap hit attached:

Claude Giroux, C, Flyers ($8.275 million) — Considered a fait accompli to be dealt, and most likely to Colorado. A workhorse franchise piece for his 14 years in Philadelphia, and among the few in today’s game to have rung up 100 points in a season. Yet always seems to be something missing. Maybe that’s different in Denver’s thinner air?

Joe Pavelski, C, Stars ($7 million) — Ex-Sharks standout is out of Big D if Dallas is a seller, an issue likely not resolved by the deadline. If it’s close, they keep him. If not, he has the overall presence and game to turn a contender into a favorite. None better for net-front deflections on the man advantage. Dumb of the Sharks to have let him walk.

Vinny Trocheck, C, Hurricanes ($4.75 million) — Not a likely move on Carolina’s part, but a case can be made: The Hurricanes have talented forwards aplenty, and they also have to figure out where they go with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the ex-Hab they grossly overpaid ($6.1 million) last summer as a RFA steal. Some good grind in Trocheck’s game, enough maybe for a legit contender to yield a middle of the pack first-rounder.

Kris Letang, D, Penguins ($7.25 million) — Hard to envision him in anything but the NHL’s other Black and Gold. He has won three Cups with the Penguins and played in 142 playoff games. But on the cusp age of 35, he also is part of an older leadership group that needs a reboot. Perhaps the Habs would surrender a first-rounder to bring home a Montreal kid. Not a conventional move, for a playoff DNQ to flip a real asset for a soon-to-be UFA, but not much is conventional these days in Montreal. Pittsburgh also has to re-sign UFA Bryan Rust ($3.5 million) and figure something out with Evgeni Malkin ($9.5 million).

Advertisement

It seems unlikely that the Flames would let go of Johnny Gaudreau at the deadline, but he could walk in free agency. Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Flames ($6.75 million) — The ex-Boston College standout was tied tied for fourth in league scoring as the weekend approach. The Flames have been rolling, parked atop the Pacific Division, and he’s probably too valuable to let go now. But it’s pretty easy to envision his home state Devils offering Johnny Hockey a big portion of that $9 million that will go off the books when P.K. Subban wraps up in Newark this spring. Maybe a big ol’ hockey trade, provided New Jersey is assured of extending Gaudreau?

Mark Giordano, D, Kraken ($6.75 million) — OK, it didn’t turn out to be Vegas Love Story Part Deux in Seattle. A lot more was expected, including from their 38-year-old captain. But he’s still their top-producing defenseman and works with a left-hand stick. Would look great with the Bruins, particularly alongside Charlie McAvoy on a playoff run. Probably 8-10 other teams thinking the same.

Advertisement

John Klingberg, D, Stars ($4.25 million) — A smooth, productive backliner with a right-hand stick, unable to find the right landing spot for a seven- or eight-year extension with the Stars. Produces at a level of some earning twice the money. At 6 feet 3 inches, 190 pounds, a larger version of Torey Krug, with ability to get pucks to the net. Would be a great get for the Leafs.

Ryan Getzlaf, C, Ducks ($3 million) — As much an Anaheim icon now as Donald Duck. Going nowhere unless he chooses, and certainly staying put if the Ducks aren’t sellers (bigger issues include fellow UFAs Rickard Rakell, Josh Manson, and Hampus Lindholm). But what a quintessential playoff piece, a 6-4, 220-pound center who can play with power and smarts. Brian Burke, his old boss in Anaheim, could make him a nice rental in Pittsburgh.

Cal Clutterbuck, RW, Islanders ($3.5 million) — Now 34 years old and still hitting everything in sight (No. 3 to Radko Gudas and Ryan Reaves as the weekend approached). Isles will be sellers. Easy for Lou Lamoriello to pick up a draft pick or two and re-sign him in the offseason. Could be very good fit for the Wild, the club that picked him No. 72 in 2006, more than 3,500 hits to go.

Dustin Brown, RW, Kings ($5.875 million) — Another right wing hit machine, has considerably more offensive pop than Clutterbuck, though his numbers have dipped in his 18th NHL season. Like Letang in Pittsburgh and Getzlaf in Anaheim, hard to envision him anywhere else. Played his high school hockey in upstate New York (Albany), would add some interesting moxie just down Route 87 for the Rangers.

STAY-AT-HOME FORWARD

Ex-Bruin Khristich assisting his fellow Ukrainians

A fan waves the flag of Ukraine during a game between the Ottawa Senators and the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 26. Justin Tang/Associated Press

Kyiv-born Dmitri Khristich, who spent two productive seasons (1997-99) as a Bruins forward, last week was back home alongside fellow Ukrainians, part of the resistance pushing back against the Russian onslaught.

“We need you to tell the Russian people what is really going on,” he texted TSN’s Gord Miller. “All they hear is propaganda and lies.”

Khristich, 52, came to the Bruins in the deal that sent Jozef Stumpel to the Kings. Stumpel later returned for a second Spoked-B tour when it came time for Harry Sinden to ship Jason Allison to LA. No dilly-dallying in those days when someone no longer cared to be in Boston.

Khristich posted solid numbers in his two seasons on Causeway St., scoring 29 goals each year and averaging almost 40 assists. He very much wanted to stay, particularly when he won $2.8 million in salary arbitration, which promptly led Sinden to cut him free — the first such “arb” walkaway in NHL history.

Ultimately, Khristich signed a four-year, $10 million contract with the Maple Leafs, a deal that in turn delivered a second-round pick that the Bruins used on Ivan Huml. The Leafs, in turn, placed Steve Sullivan on waivers, and the then 25-year-old center turned out to be the best player connected to the deal. Picked up by the Blackhawks, he went on to play another 12 NHL seasons.

After a year-and-a-half, the Leafs wheeled Khristich back to Washington, the club that drafted him in1988, and the Capitals eventually bought out the final year of his deal.

“Couldn’t help but think of him this week, what it must be like in that horror show over there,” said Nate Greenberg, the retired Bruins public relations executive. “A very good, nice guy.”

During one trip to D.C., when the Capitals played in suburban Landover, Md., recalled Greenberg, it became clear the team’s bus driver couldn’t figure how to find the rink.

“You know where you’re going?” asked Greenberg.

“Not a clue,” said the driver. “I’m from Baltimore.”

From his command post in the well next to the front door, Greenberg summoned Khristich from the back of the bus. Khristich had spent five seasons navigating the circuitous 495 Beltway.

“Dmitri, get up here, will ya, and help this guy out?” recalled Greenberg. “If not for Dmitri, I think we’d still be out there.”

ETC.

Pastrnak shooting for the stars

David Pastrnak is letting it fly this season. Rich Gagnon/Getty

Shifting David Pastrnak away from longtime linemates Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron this season hasn’t inhibited the star Czech winger’s urge to shoot.

As of late last week, Pastrnak had 235 shots on net, tied for second in the league with Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor, each only one stroke back of perennial fire maker Alex Ovechkin.

If he keeps up his rate, averaging upward of 4.5 shots per game, Pastrnak will finish with approximately 350 shots for the season — well ahead of his career-high 279 in 2019-20, when the season was called after 70 games because of the pandemic.

In his seven prior seasons, Pastrnak only one time finished among the league’s top 10 shooters, slotting in at No. 5 with his 279 two years ago. Ovechkin finished first in three of those seasons and never finished out of the top 10, dipping to No. 8 (182) last season because of injury and a shortened season.

Meanwhile, in his first four games back from suspension, Marchand landed 21 shots on net, better than twice his career average of 2.5 shots per game.

“It seems to be like that a little bit more when Pasta’s not on our line,” noted Marchand when asked about his recent uptick. “When he’s out there with us, I have a pretty good idea where he’s going to be, and that’s kind of my first look. When he’s not out there, I do have more of a shot mentality — I feel I have to do that a little bit more. And JD [Jake DeBrusk] is really good in front and Bergy’s always right there. So it’s more about keeping it simple, and just coming back after not playing in a couple of weeks.”

Getting offensive

In case you missed it, the final score in Detroit last Saturday night: Maple Leafs 10, Red Wings 7.

Yep, a total of 17 red lights, enough nowadays to make the CITGO sign in Kenmore Square seem dull.

According to the fine folks in the NHL stats department, only five games between a pair of Original Six clubs produced more than 17 goals — the last was Oct. 15, 1983, when the Leafs edged the Blackhawks, 10-8.

The Bruins have played in four games of 17 goals or more against one of the other five Original Sixers. The most recent was Jan. 21, 1945 at the Garden when they clobbered the Rangers, 14-3, some nine months prior to the end of World War II.

The Page 1 headline in the next morning’s Globe: “Patton Crumples Nazis Southern Flank in Bulge.” The bloody five-week Battle of the Bulge, which claimed the lives of some 150,000 soldiers, ended Jan. 25.

As for the game, the Rangers played the night before in Montreal and were still pulling on uniforms in the dressing room when the anthem was being played on Causeway St. The train car with all their equipment was yanked off the rails temporarily in Concord, N.H., only to pull into North Station in the nick of time.

Bill Cowley (4), Kenny Smith (3), and Frank Mario (2) connected for nine of the 14 Bruins tallies. The box score had only Pat Egan, Jack Crawford (one goal), and Jack Shewchuk suiting up as Bruins defensemen.

Loose pucks

The Blues will have to figure out quickly their plans for goaltender Ville Husso. John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Blues have to figure out in a hurry what to do with Ville Husso, who has worked his way into the No. 1 netminding job. He also is on track to be a UFA this summer, but the Blues already have Jordan Binnington, their Cup cornerstone in 2019, under contact at $6 million a year — for another five seasons. It took five years for Husso to develop his pro game, and now his best value looks like a trade, or the Blues see him walk for nothing in the summer … The Capitals don’t expect to have speedy forward Carl Hagelin in their lineup for a few weeks, after the ex-Ranger suffered a serious eye injury in a battle drill on Tuesday. Hagelin won the Cup twice with the Penguins and has provided Washington with solid depth since arriving from Los Angeles at the Feb 2019 trade deadline. Sadly, yet another reminder that every second on the ice can be dangerous … Ex-Bruin Noel Acciari, the rock of Rhode Island, finally made it back to the Panthers lineup after missing all season because of a severe bicep injury. After only two games, he was back on the sideline, but this time because it’s hard to stay in such a stacked lineup. He was a Bruce Cassidy favorite here and the Bruins have missed his pluck … The Leafs are struggling in net. Hand up, please, if that sounds familiar. By mid-week, coach Sheldon Keefe went with ex-Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek in back-to-back starts, after yanking No. 1 Jack Campbell from three of his previous 12 starts, including that 10-7 doozy in Detroit. Campbell went 6-3-1 over the dozen starts, but with an eyesore .873 save percentage … Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill, while noting how much fans love wild shootouts, said games like the 10-7 barnburner are “fool’s gold for a coach.” True. But rarely does anyone leave the building talking about the coach (unless it’s Mike Keenan going after the time keeper). Which is to say, more fool’s gold, please.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.