Masconomet marches on with another girls’ gymnastics state championship

“I’m excited for the girls,” Masconomet coach Alicia Gomes Miffitt said. “I feel like everybody did their job. They all put in their best effort all week and all year. They came here and did what they needed to do.”

Relying on its incredible depth, Masconomet won its third consecutive state title Saturday at Algonquin Regional with an overall score of 149.325. Franklin, in its first state championship appearance, took second with a 144.9.

Masconomet started the day with a stellar vault rotation. Greta Mowers stuck a clean Tsukahara pike vault. Standouts Meri Brandt and Bella Misiura each landed their difficult Yurchenko half vaults, with Brandt scoring a 9.75 and Misiura a 9.85.

Misiura kept Masconomet’s roll going, hitting her handstand pirouette and landing her double back dismount on uneven bars to earn a 9.75. The team showed some nerves on balance beam, but freshmen Brandt and Fallon Eberhardt pushed the team along with scores of 9.5 and 9.25, respectively.

Bella Misiura competes on the beam for three-time state championship Masconomet. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Masconomet had a 3.65 lead going into its final rotation, floor exercise, and built on it with a wide variety of routines. From Emma Quirk’s balletic turn to Brandt’s tribute to Paula Abdul that featured an opening double pike, their skills kept the title firmly in grasp.

Franklin senior Emma White was the day’s most dynamic gymnast, and it propelled the Panthers to second place and earned her the all-around title with a 38.925. White earned a 9.8 on balance beam, with a flawless tumbling series, followed by a moonwalk for good measure. A spirited floor exercise rotation for Franklin was capped by perfect routines by both Kate Rudolph and White, with White hitting both a double back and double pike to earn a 9.75.

“It’s unbelievable what they have been able to accomplish,” Franklin coach Paula Lupien said. “They continue to elevate their skills every time they step into the gym. They did everything they possibly could have today, and I couldn’t ask anything more out of them.”

Franklin’s Emma White's performance on the uneven bars was part of her all-around victory. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

The fairytale season continued for the brand new Wilmington/Bedford co-op, finishing third with a 142.45. Emily Provost’s 37.25 all-around score was key to the success, and she closed out the meet with the fourth-best uneven bars score of the day, a 9.375, to seal the deal. They finished just 1.175 ahead of Middlesex League mate Reading, which came in fourth with 141.275 thanks to a stellar meet by Sophia Isbell. She closed out the day for the Rockets with as perfect of a floor exercise routine as she could have asked for, opening with a double back and hitting every skill following, earning a 9.5.

Burlington ensured the Middlesex League took three spots in the top five, earning fifth with a 140.1. Ava Schenck Davis powered the Red Devils thanks to a 37.375 all-around performance.

It was a banner day for Masconomet after its third straight state championship. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe