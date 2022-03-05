North Quincy sophomore Orlagh Gormley fires in school-record 56 points in Division 2 first-round tournament victory

The 5-foot-6-inch Gormley racked up 39 points by halftime and 54 after three quarters before setting the mark and subbing out in the victory. “She’s a special kid.” North Quincy interim coach Matt Ramponi said. “The best thing about her is how quiet and humble she is, and all she wants to do is win. She doesn’t care how it happens.”

A week off did not derail the eighth-seeded North Quincy girls’ basketball team, their unbeaten run, or sophomore star Orlagh Gormley, who poured in 56 points in an 80-57 Division 2 first-round win over visiting Masconomet Saturday night. She set a Quincy/North Quincy city record among both boys and girls.

Gormley (9 steals, 7 rebounds, 4 assists) put her vast skills on display, using Euro-step layups, floaters and threes to power her effort. She was all-but unstoppable in transition, as were the rest of the 23-0 Raiders.

“But once we got that [down] and we pushed the tempo, I think that’s when I started realizing, me and my team, we were going to be good for the game,” Gormley said.

She broke the previous record of 54 points held by Brian Ross in 1998. Ramponi was on staff in 2009 when Quincy’s Doug Scott came close with 53 points; Scott was in attendance Saturday and took a picture with Gormley after the game.

In an 89-70 Patriot League win over Marshfield on Dec. 22, Gormley had a 48-points, 10-rebound, 190-assists triple-double.

North Quincy has to quickly turn the page to its next game against No. 9 Pentucket (TBA), but the historic day serves as a boost of energy. “We’ll take anybody, especially on our own court,” Ramponi said. “There’s not one team that we’re going to shy away from.”

Division 4 State

Cohasset 51, Monument Mtn. 49 — Sarah Chenette (25 points) and Sara Cullinen (11 points) led the way on offense and Catherine Toomey set the tone on defense with 10 rebounds and 7 blocks for the 16th-seeded Skippers (12-9) in the first-round win.

Boys’ basketball

Division 2 State

North Quincy 85, Northampton 62 — Daithi Quinn netted a game-high 25 points and four steals and Ethan Gao (15 points) and Qunonuw Scott (11 points) provided secondary scoring off the bench for the eighth-seeded Raiders (18-4) in the first-round win.

Division 3 State

Bishop Fenwick 77, Belchertown 30 — Jason Romans (23 points, 14 rebounds), Che Hanks (17 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) and Gianni Mercurio (15 rebounds) powered the 10th-seeded Crusaders (11-10) to the first-round victory.

NEPSAC Class A

Hotchkiss 72, Milton Academy 68 — J.J Paul tallied 16 points and 6 rebounds, and Brandon McCreesh (19 points), Kenny Noland (14 points) and Johnnie Walter (11 points) also finished in double figures for the host Bearcats (22-1) in the semifinal round win.

NEPSAC Class AA

Worcester Academy 62, Cushing 58 — Tre Norman led the way with 26 points and Dan Becil (14 points) and Kayvaun Mulready (13 points) contributed offensively to push the host Hilltoppers (11-5) to the semifinal round win.

NEPSAC Class B

Rivers 57, Dexter Southfield 46 — Tim Minicozzi (13 points), Jayden Ndjigue (12 points), and Drew Martin (12 points) led the way for the host Red Wings (21-5) in the semifinal victory.

Colin Bannen, Joseph Pohoryles, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.