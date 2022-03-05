Northeastern women beat UConn to win Hockey East title for fifth straight time

Meeting in the championship game for the third time in five years, both Northeastern and UConn were aware of each other’s physical and relentless styles of play. After Northeastern (30-4-2) controlled possession for much of the first, UConn (24-9-4) tilted the ice in their favor. With a minute before the first intermission, Morgan Wabick dodged a Northeastern defender and broke away, shooting behind goaltender Aerin Frankel to put UConn up, 1-0.

Senior Alina Mueller scored two goals and added an assist as Northeastern captured its fifth-straight Hockey East title with a 3-1 victory over UConn in the league championship game Saturday night at Matthews Arena.

Frankel withstood a flurry of UConn chances late in the second period with assistance from Skylar Fontaine and Maddie Mills, who dived in to make blocks. With 17 seconds left before the second intermission, Fontaine sent a slapper towards Mueller, who angled a shot past UConn goalie Megan Warrener to tie the game for Northeastern.

The same combination struck again for Northeastern a mere 23 seconds into the third period. Fontaine set up Mueller, who sent a shot five-hole to put Northeastern up, 2-1, and givethe Huskies their first lead of the night.

Northeastern’s top line swarmed the UConn zone late in the game, trying to prevent Warrener from being pulled for an extra attacker. With three minutes remaining, Mueller sent a shot toward Chloé Aurard, who tipped it into the net to put Northeastern up, 3-1, and secure the victory.



