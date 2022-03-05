Patriots might need a cornerback and Washington has two intriguing prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine

Let’s start with McDuffie, who sounds like an ideal fit for the Patriots. He confirmed Saturday he met with team representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Among the potential options are two prospects out of Washington: Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon. Both Huskies are expected to be drafted in the first round, with initial mock drafts having McDuffie ahead of Gordon.

INDIANAPOLIS — If the Patriots part ways with J.C. Jackson , their need for another cornerback increases tremendously.

“It was cool,” he said. “I mean, Bill Belichick is a ‘DB dude.’ You can see in all their DBs, their defense, that’s a defense that is a lot of fun.”

McDuffie, a three-year starter at Washington, prides himself on preparation. After his freshman year, he developed a rigid plan for film study, with a goal of watching at least four games per day beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ending around 10. The amount of time invested has played an important role in learning plays and improving his game.

So, what exactly is he looking for? He enjoys breaking down the tendencies of receivers and offensive coordinators.

“You like to look at where they are going to line up on the field,” he said. “I’m a big situational football guy — what am I going to get on mixed downs, third downs, third-and-shorts, third-and-longs? All that will help me determine what the receiver is going to do, what kind of routes they like to throw.”

When on the field, McDuffie combines his high football IQ with physicality and versatility. He stressed the importance of timing, knowing when to contest a catch and maintaining body control when route-hugging.

Washington lists McDuffie as 5 feet 11 inches and 195 pounds. In 12 games as a junior last season, he logged 35 tackles, including four for a loss, and six passes defensed. He can play both outside and from the slot, but expressed interest in contributing in other areas of the defense, too.

“I feel I am the most versatile DB in this draft,” he said. “I play like I’m a linebacker. I’m a defender. I can tackle. I love to tackle. I love to be in the mix. I love to be in the box. I used to tell our coaches all the time, ‘Man, put me at safety. Let me just go run the alley. Let me take on these linemen.’ I love to compete.”

McDuffie competed in track and field in high school, running the 100-yard dash as a senior. His best time was 10.82 seconds.

It would not be surprising if McDuffie is already off the board at No. 21 overall, where the Patriots pick, but his teammate, Gordon, is expected to go in New England’s range.

Gordon, whom Washington lists at 6-foot, 200 pounds, is versatile with dynamic athleticism. He plans to participate in all testing except the bench press Sunday, giving NFL evaluators a chance to see his explosiveness in the long jump and speed in the 40-yard dash .

In 12 games as a redshirt junior last season, Gordon recorded 46 tackles, 9 passes defensed, and 2 interceptions. Throughout his career at Washington, he also played an important role on special teams, earning the team’s special teams MVP award as a sophomore and junior.

Gordon can play outside and as a nickel. As he prepares for the NFL, he said he hopes to hone his technique because he feels his physical tools can sometimes save him.

“I think one of my strengths for sure is just my man coverage,” he said. “My ball skills will definitely translate. I think being a nickel and being on the inside and in the run fit and being able to get there. I feel like a lot of teams would love to have me there to do that.”

Fun fact about Gordon: He danced competitively for about 10 years growing up. During that time, Gordon traveled across the country for competitions in all styles — jazz, lyrical, contemporary, ballet, hip hop, “everything you can really think of,” he said. The experience certainly benefited his athletic ability.

“Just like my body control, the way I move my body, definitely with my ball skills, and when I go up, the way I’m able to control myself,” he said. “Even just in press technique with my hips and how I’m able to balance and weigh transition on the ground and make up so much time and speed, I definitely feel like that helps a lot.”

The Patriots already have one Washington defensive back on their roster in Myles Bryant, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020. Bryant was teammates with McDuffie and Gordon.

Rounding out the other projected first-round cornerbacks are Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., and Clemson’s Andrew Booth. Gardner and Stingley Jr. are expected to go within the top 15, while Booth is another possibility for the Patriots at No. 21.

