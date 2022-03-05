St. John’s Prep wrestling squad caps historic season with a first: a New England championship

“It’s so hard for Mass teams to win this,” SJP coach Manny Costa said. “We knew we had our four guys who would be up there and we knew we could get there.”

By midday Saturday at Providence Career & Technical Academy, the Eagles had risen to first place, and when junior Rawson Iwanicki’s hand was raised as the 152-pound champion, it became official: The Eagles were New England champions for the first time in school history, earning the Bay State’s first team New England title since Lowell in 2007.

PROVIDENCE — Despite trailing the top of the leaderboard by more than 20 points heading into the second day of the New England Interscholastic Wrestling Championships, St. John’s Prep never allowed its confidence to waver.

Behind two champions — Iwanicki and fellow junior Tyler Knox — and top-four showings from brothers Adam (second at 132) and Alex Schaeublin (fourth at 113), the Eagles finished with 95 points, pulling away from second-place Xavier (Conn.) and third-place Ponagansett (R.I.).

“The four horsemen carried us through,” Costa said. “Great leadership all year with those guys. They deserve all the credit for everything.”

Knox, who lost in the New England finals by two points as a freshman and hasn’t lost since, wrapped up a 52-0 season with a 3-1 decision. It was only the second time all year he’d been forced to wrestle six minutes.

“I felt in control the whole match,” Knox said. “It was a little frustrating not being able to get the kid to his back, but sometimes you have to grit out those tough wins.”

Iwanicki (58-0) won by injury forfeit at 152 pounds after Zach Johns of Simsbury (Conn.) suffered a shoulder injury late in the second round.

“I’ve thought about being a New England champ since I was a youth, back in fourth, fifth grade,” Iwanicki said. “It’s always been a goal of mine. It feels pretty unreal right now. I’ve worked so hard for it.”

Saturday was the culmination of a historic season for the Eagles, who went 32-0 in dual meets before capturing the Division 1 State Dual championship, Division 1 North title, Division 1 championship and an All-State crown before adding New Englands to their haul.

“We won everything we intended to this year,” Knox said. “For us to come down here and prove we’re the best tournament team too? That means a lot.”

Adding their names to the Massachusetts record book were the Tildsley brothers. Sid, a 132-pound freshman for Shawsheen, became the first freshman from Massachusetts to go undefeated (60-0) and capture a New England title with a 3-2 decision over Adam Schaeublin of St. John’s Prep.

His younger brother, James, a Billerica eighth-grader who lost part of his right index finger in a four-wheeling accident in January, became the first eighth-grader to reach the New England finals, where he fell to West Springfield’s Musa Tamaradze 6-2.

“Coming back from cutting off my finger, it’s probably more than a lot of people expected,” James said. “It’s been a big obstacle, just the pain wrestling with it … But I don’t want it to be used as an excuse. It’s not.”

Other Massachusetts champions were: Monty Tech’s Isiac Paulino (113), Central Catholic’s Nate Blanchette (160), Nashoba’s Josh Cordio (182) and Milford’s Hampton Kaye-Kuter (220).