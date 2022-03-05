Tommy Workman’s natural hat trick propels Dracut/Tyngsborough boys’ hockey past Methuen

It was the fourth meeting of the season between the league rivals. Methuen took the two league matchups before D/T responded with a “nonleague” win Feb. 20.

Junior captain Tommy Workman netted a natural hat trick as part of a five-goal surge spanning the first and second periods as No. 14 seed D/T overcame an early deficit and topped No. 19 Methuen, 6-3, in the matchup of Dual County/Merrimack Valley 3 rivals at Tsongas Center in Lowell.

Dracut/Tyngsborough used a Workman-like effort to pick up the victory in its Division 3 first-round matchup Friday night.

Despite falling in a 1-0 hole late in the first period, Workman helped make sure D/T would take the one that really mattered.

Advertisement

After junior Colby Forestall netted the tying goal, Workman followed with 37 seconds left in the first for a 2-1 lead. He capped his hat trick with goals at :44 and 3:15 of the second, and freshman Cam Caron added another for a 5-1 lead after two.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Rangers got third-period goals from DCL/MVC 3 MVP junior Owen Kneeland and sophomore Pat Morris sandwiching D/T’s final goal from sophomore Colin Underwood. Senior Cam Katzenberger had the early power play goal for Methuen.

Senior Andrew Kazanjian made 23 saves as D/T had a 40-26 advantage in shots, and moves on to face either No. 3 Hanover or No. 30 Old Rochester/Fairhaven. Freshman Owen O’Brien made 34 saves for Methuen.

Danvers 6, Southeastern/B-P 1 — Sophomore Caleb White scored twice, and sophomores Liam Brooks and Nick Robinson scored their first career goals to lift the No. 8 seed Falcons (10-7-4) to the first-round victory at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Seniors Jimmy Thibodeau and Jake Ryan added goals for Danvers. Senior Keagan Bunker had the lone goal for the No. 25 Hawks (13-9).

Hopedale 4, Middleborough 2 — Four players scored for the No. 5 seed Raiders (18-1), led by junior Jake Frohn with a goal and two assists, and Milford senior captain Cam Collins with a goal and assist, to prevail in the first-round game at Blackstone Valley IcePlex. Senior Ryan Auger and freshman Joe Butler (Milford) added goals, and junior Brady Butler (Milford) had two assists.

Advertisement

Division 1 State

Austin Prep 5, Falmouth 1 — Freshman Luke Pazzia and sophomore Noah Pineo scored a pair of goals each to lift the No. 5 Cougars (17-3-2) to the first-round victory at Breakaway Ice Center.

Belmont 3, Natick 0 — Senior captain Ryan Griffin earned the shutout for the No. 7 seed Marauders (18-1-3), who got goals from senior captain Matty Rowan, junior captain Cam Fici and junior alternate captain Peter Grace to blank the No. 26 Redhawks at Skip Viglirolo Rink. Belmont next takes on the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 10 Marshfield and No. 23 Lincoln-Sudbury.

Division 2 State

Newburyport 3, Wilmington 0 — Senior Cam Tinkham scored the deciding goal in the first period and senior captain Jon Groth added two more, including a shorthanded tally in the second, as the No. 10 Clippers (12-7-2) picked up the first-round shutout of the No. 23 Wildcats at Graf Rink.

Plymouth North 3, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior John Hobin and junior Josh Bates scored third-period goals and the No. 14 seed Eagles (11-9-1) erased an early deficit and toppled the No. 19 Patriots in a first-round game at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne. Senior captain Kevin Norwood scored for Plymouth North just 45 seconds after freshman Stoddard Healy had given C-C (10-11) a brief lead in the second period.

Advertisement

Girls

Pope Francis 5, Quincy/North Quincy 4 — Senior captain Morgan Peritz had two goals and an assist, and sophomore Ella Rabidaux scored the winning goal early in the third period as the No. 14 seed Cardinals held on for the Division 1 first-round victory at Smead Arena in Springfield.

Playing its first tournament game in just the second season in program history, the Cardinals quickly fell in a 2-0 hole before Peritz took over, scoring twice to even the score.

“After that we had them on their heels. Our forecheck was relentless,” Pope Francis coach Chris Connors said.

“[Peritz] played her best game in a Pope Francis uniform. She’s a warrior out there. She was all over the place in all three zones.”

Senior Lauren Crocker added a goal and assist, and sophomore Ivorie Arguin chipped in a goal. But it was a 4-4 game when Q/NQ standout Maggie Lynch scored her third goal of the game just 30 seconds into the third period.

However, Peritz fed Rabidaux for the go-ahead goal just 46 seconds later. Pope Francis will face No. 3 seed Notre Dame (Hingham) on Tuesday at Rockland Ice Rink.

“We just held on for dear life,” Connors said. “We really played attention to detail, played a sound defensive game in our end.”

Advertisement

Quincy/North Quincy, the No. 19 seed, finished 12-9.

Arlington 4, Marblehead 1 — A strong performance on special teams made the difference for the No. 2 seeded Spy Ponders (19-1-1) in their first-round win at Ed Burns Arena. Grace Corsetti scored a crucial power-play goal for a 3-1 lead, and goaltender Elise Rodd denied a penalty shot to advance and face No. 15 seed Peabody in the next round.

Bishop Feehan 8, Arlington Catholic 2 — Molly Braga (two goals) opened the scoring at 12:40 in the first period, and Chloe Bryda (two goals) followed up a minute later to set the tone for the No. 7 seed Shamrocks (12-6-3) in their first-round win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro. Bishop Feehan will face No. 23 seed Newton in the next round.

HPNA 6, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 1 — Kat Yelsits scored twice, and goals from Shelby and Chase Nassar helped elevate the No. 9 seed Hillies (11-8-2) to a first-round win at Veterans Memorial Rink in Haverhill. Goaltender Julianna Taylor stopped 19 shots in the win.

Division 2 State

Andover 4, Franklin 0 — Lauren Adams netted two goals, and Abby Murnane and Eliza O’Sullivan also tallied to lead the No. 8 seed Golden Warriors (13-6-2) to their first-round win at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Andover will face No. 9 seed Canton in the next round.

Correspondent Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.