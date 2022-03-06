‘SNL’ mocks Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham

But on Saturday, the show was back with its cold open, this time mocking Fox News. The skit was called “Fox News Ukrainian Invasion Celebration Spectacular,” where Alex Moffat portrayed Tucker Carlson, and Kate McKinnon played Laura Ingraham.

Last week, Saturday Night Live showed its support for Ukraine by having Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York perform.

“We got into a bit of trouble for all the nice things we said about Russia and all the mean things we said about Ukraine,” Moffat, said.

“We did sound pretty awful in hindsight and foresight,” McKinnon added.

The night went on with actor Oscar Isaac making his hosting debut. He discussed his newest project, “Moon Knight,” which will be released on March 30 on Disney+.

In his opening monologue, Isaac began by joking, “I’m so excited to be here. This is my first time hosting ‘SNL.’ They actually asked me to host back in 2015, but I said, ‘Nah, I’m not ready. I want to wait until after the pandemic.’ And they were like, ‘What pandemic?’”

He then explained that he has Cuban and Guatemalan roots and that his name is actually Oscar Isaac Hernández Estrada. He then quipped that he gave the movie industry a choice.

“I said to Hollywood, ‘You can pick two of these names.’ Guess what they went with? The white ones,” Isaac said.

In another skit, called “In Over Your Head,” comedian Kenan Thompson brought on guests who tried to repair their homes, to disastrous effects. Thompson then offered advice. The do-it-yourselfers tried to do things like installing a pool or even electrical work. But in reality, Thompson’s home was also falling apart, to the point where a character playing his wife came on the show and called him out.

Viewers also had the opportunity to watch English songwriter Charli XCX perform. The British pop singer sang “Beg For You” and “Baby.”

Next week fans can expect actress Zoë Kravitz, star of the newly released Batman movie, to host, and Rosalía as musical guest

