Duxbury firefighters rescue dog that fell through ice

Duxbury firefighters came to the rescue of a dog Saturday afternoon that fell through ice in river off of Chandler Street , according to the department.

A Duxbury firefighter rescued the dog from the frigid water.

Tukka, a labradoodle, escaped from his nearby yard around 2 p.m. and accidentally fell through the ice. A person who witnessed the incident called the fire department.

A firefighter wearing a survival suit went into the frigid water and successfully rescued the dog.

Firefighters were able to contact the dog’s owner by the information on his collar, Captain Alex Merry said in a brief telephone interview Sunday.

Tukka and his owner are now happily reunited.

But his adventure is a cautionary tale for both pets and their owners about winter safety.

“Reminder the only safe ice is at the rink,” the department tweeted.