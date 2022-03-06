Funeral arrangements announced for State Trooper Tamar Bucci

Bucci, 34, a trooper for just two years, was killed late Thursday night after a tractor-trailer struck her cruiser as she crossed I-93 to help a driver stranded on the side of the highway in Stoneham.

Visiting hours are 4 to 7 p.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere, where a celebration of Bucci’s life will be held Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m., according to the obituary.

Law enforcement officers will honor State Trooper Tamar Bucci in a procession during a wake at a Revere church Tuesday, according to an obituary published online Sunday for the 34-year-old trooper, who died early Friday after a tractor-trailer hit her cruiser on Interstate 93.

Bucci, who was born in Melrose and graduated from Andover High School in 2006, was remembered as being “beautiful from the inside out,” the obituary said.

“She had a way of making others feel at home with her radiating smile and playful sense of humor,” the obituary said. “Tamar knew how to find joy in difficult times and never hesitated to put herself behind the needs of others.”

After working as a personal trainer and later in the security department at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, Bucci realized her lifelong dream of becoming a trooper when she graduated from the State Police Academy in May 2020.

“Tamar was beaming with pride as she celebrated this monumental occasion surrounded by family and friends,” the obituary said. “This was the start of her greatest dream.”

Bucci’s career with the State Police began at the Leominster barracks before she transferred to the Brookfield barracks, the obituary said. She joined the Medford barracks in February, State Police said.

Two good Samaritans pulled Bucci from the wrecked cruiser Thursday night and a Stoneham police officer began CPR before she was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead early Friday, State Police said.

Bucci leaves her parents, stepfather, and several siblings, the obituary said.

Bucci is the 22nd trooper in the department’s history to die in the line of duty, State Police said.

“This angel number is about accomplishment on the highest level, being encouraged to live your passion in order to serve as an inspiration to others to do the same. There is no one that could give this meaning as much justice as Tamar and there is no greater act of sacrifice than to give one’s life for another,” the obituary said.

On Saturday, hundreds of State Police troopers and first responders from various communities honored Bucci as her body was escorted in a solemn procession from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the South End to Barile Funeral Home in Stoneham.

“We are grateful to the many members of the Boston Police Department, Boston Fire Department, and many other local police and fire departments who honored Trooper Bucci along the route from Boston to Stoneham. We were greatly moved by their presence,” said David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, in an e-mail Saturday.

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said last week that troopers are mourning the loss of their colleague.

“We are heartbroken by this tragedy, and resolve to continue our mission to protect and serve by following the example set by Trooper Bucci in her brief MSP career and her life that was cut short far too soon,” Mason said in a statement.

The woman in the other vehicle involved in the crash was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington with minor injuries and released on Friday, Procopio said.

The truck driver, a Methuen man, was not injured and stayed at the scene, State Police said.

The crash is being investigated “to determine if charges are warranted,” Procopio said Saturday.

