‘It was really an adventure.’ A boat partially built by New Hampshire students washes up in Norway.

When the boat reported its location on Jan. 30, the group reached out to Nuncic’s neighbors, who rent out cabins next to them. They weren’t home, so they posted about it on a community page, and Nuncic immediately recognized the island where it had washed ashore.

Students had followed the 5½-foot-long boat on its 462-day journey across the Atlantic Ocean, wondering where it would end up. So had the group that makes the miniature vessels before sending them to schools, Educational Passages.

When Mariann Nuncic heard that a tiny boat had washed up on an island near her home in Smøla, Norway, she and her son went out to retrieve it. Built in a fifth-grade classroom in New Hampshire, it had come a long way.

The next day, she and her son, sixth-grader Karel, took a boat out to retrieve the student-made boat, which was still partially intact, and Karel brought it to school.

“Everybody was pretty excited to look [at] what was inside,” Mariann Nuncic said recently in a Zoom interview. “Nobody knew.”

The boat was called Rye Riptides, and it hailed from Rye Junior High School in Rye, N.H. Students had used the kit from Educational Passages to construct the boat, which are pre-made by professional builders. Students fill the keel, install the mast, and decorate the sail, said Cassie Stymiest, executive director of Educational Passages.

“Each of the students [has] jobs,” Stymiest said. “They’re working together to prepare their vessel, putting messages inside, and sending it out into the world to see where it can go with the ocean currents and the wind and the weather.”

The initial class, students in the fifth grade, worked with their teacher, Sheila Adams, until March 2020, right when COVID-19 hit, Adams said. The project continued the following school year with a new class.

Sea Education Association agreed to help the students launch their boat from its ship, the SSV Corwith Cramer. Sea Education Association

“During quarantine, Ms. Adams had us make drawings to put on the boat, and we all put a little drawing up that was related to Rye or something,” Aidan Piela, a seventh-grader at Rye Junior High School, said in a Zoom interview with other students in the class.

The boat, equipped with GPS, was launched a few hundred miles off the coast of Delaware into the Gulf Stream on Oct. 25, 2020, from the SSV Corwith Cramer, with the help of the Sea Education Association based in Woods Hole, according to Educational Passages.

Adams said her students put items like coins, a face mask “to represent the COVID times,” and some leaves pressed between wax paper inside the boat.

Students put items like a signed mask inside the boat. Sheila Adams

The students tracked the boat’s location throughout its entire journey. Some thought it would end up in Canada, but others, like seventh-grader Molly Flynn, guessed Ireland, based on data from other boats.

On Jan. 30, the boat — most of its deck and cargo hold still intact — washed up on the uninhabited island in Norway, according to Educational Passages.

The boat was the second object from New England to arrive in Norway in February. Last month, a Maine Department of Transportation hard hat was found in a fjord.

For Adams, who recently retired after 41 years, the boat’s arrival is “bittersweet.”

“I know it’s not going to be traveling anymore, so I don’t have to keep looking,” she said. “But I’m glad that there is a conclusion.”

Seventh-grader Solstice Reed said there were many unexpected challenges, such as the boat losing signal while crossing the ocean, and paint that had chipped just before the launch.

“It was really an adventure,” she said. “We ran into so many challenges. We wouldn’t know the next challenge that we were gonna run into, and then, it would just like appear and we had to face that.”

Elen Johanne Holmen, a sixth-grade teacher at Smøla barneskole, said she hopes the schools will stay in touch through e-mails or letters.

“I was hoping that we will get something more out of this — that we will get a friendship with them,” she said. “And this is a great opportunity for us because we don’t speak English every day, and so this is a good exercise for the students.”

Stymiest said this is only the second mini boat to arrive in Norway. In all, the organization’s boats have arrived in 29 countries, she said.

“I think connection is one thing that this program really does well — it really helps to bring people together,” Stymiest said. “There’s kind of one ocean and we’re all a part of it.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.