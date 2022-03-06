Man seriously injured after motorcycle leaves road, strikes tree in Manchester, NH

A New Hampshire man was seriously injured Saturday after his motorcycle went off the road and struck a tree, according to Manchester, N.H., police.
The man, 33, of Manchester, was taken to Elliot Hospital, Manchester police said in a statement.
His identity is being withheld due to the active investigation.
Police went to the area of Island Pond Road and Cohas Avenue at about 5:35 p.m. after receiving a report for a motorcycle crash, according to the statement.
Officers learned that the motorcycle was traveling eastward on Island Pond Road when it left the roadway in the area of Cohas Avenue and struck a tree, police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.
