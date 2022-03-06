fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man’s body found in Paxton woods

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated March 6, 2022, 31 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found in the woods in Paxton Saturday morning, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.’s office said.

A 911 caller reported finding the body shortly before 7 a.m. in the woods off Asnebumskit Road, the district attorney’s office said.

The man’s name was not released pending notification of his family.

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, the district attorney’s office said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

