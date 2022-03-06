MBTA conducts public safety drill at the Green Line extension at Lechmere station in Cambridge

“Basically it was an activity to make sure that we are ready for whatever incidents might occur on this green line extension,” said Cambridge Deputy Fire Chief Ray Vaillancourt told reporters at the scene. “God forbid, an event like this actually does happen, we’ve rehearsed it and we’re ready.”

Transit workers, firefighters and MBTA Transit Police and MBTA operations were among the local and state public agencies that participated in the two-hour drill that also included an evacuation of the trains.

The MBTA conducted a public safety drill between the new Lechmere and Union Square stations Sunday morning, simulating a collision of two Green Line trains on an extension of the line that is to open later this month.

In the mock drill, public safety crews responded and secured power, put out a fire in one of the trains, and extricated multiple passengers. The simulated evacuation was completed in less than thirty minutes and was a “tremendous success” according to Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman from the MBTA, in an e-mail.

A firefighter helps a "injured" passenger off a Green Line train during the mock crash. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Officials then met to discuss lessons learned from the exercise. They also talked about rapid response plans, policies, and procedures pertaining to emergencies that could occur on the newest section of the Green Line, Pesaturo said.

Sunday’s drill was a part of the ongoing Green Line Extension project which will be connecting Lechmere’s green line station to Somerville and Medford. The MBTA announced in February that they will be opening their green line extension to Union Square on the afternoon of March 21.

“As March 21st approaches, MBTA trolley operators continue to train along the new section of the Green Line to familiarize themselves with various elements of the newly built infrastructure, including stations, platforms and signal systems,” Pesaturo said. “As work crews put the final touches on station and platform amenities, testing of newly installed equipment and training of T personnel will continue right up until the formal start of passenger service.”

MassDOT, with the MBTA, Cambridge, Somerville and Medford Fire departments, Pro EMS, Cataldo EMS and Transit Police participated in a simulation crash between two Green Line trains, on the Green Line Extension. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

