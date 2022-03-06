Taiwan is engaging and energetic and loves playing sports and fishing

Taiwan is an energetic 11-year-old boy. While he can be shy at first, once he warms up to you, he is very engaging.

Taiwan is athletic and does well at all sports, but especially likes playing basketball; he was in the town league and proved to be an excellent teammate. He also enjoys swimming and going fishing.

When Taiwan is inside, you can find him playing Pokémon and video games on Xbox and PlayStation.

Taiwan is in middle school and does well in a small school setting with extra supports. Overall, he does best when provided with structure and clear expectations. Academically, he is making progress and we are all very proud of him. He is seen as a role model and helper for the younger kids, particularly if they are new to the program.

Legally freed for adoption, Taiwan will do best in a two-parent family, as the only or youngest child.

He sees his younger brother who is placed in a pre-adoptive home monthly and a family for Taiwan must be willing to help him maintain this important connection.

He would love to find a family that shares his cultural identity, as it is very important for him to have role models from his community.

Taiwan has made tremendous progress over the years and would be an amazing addition to a family. He is eager to be adopted and will thrive with the support of experienced and loving parents.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child. Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.